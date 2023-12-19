Year-End Safety Measures by Sint Maarten Police Force: Successful Vehicle Controls

As the year draws to a close, the Sint Maarten Police Force is intensifying its efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the community during the busy holiday season. In a series of year-end actions, officers have increased traffic controls to maintain a secure road environment.

During recent controls on various locations across the island, officers encountered a notable incident. A white Kia Picanto was stopped, and upon inspection, a fire​​​arm was discovered in the vehicle. The driver was promptly arrested and brought to the police station in Philipsburg for further investigation.

In a separate incident on Saturday, December 16th, 2023, during routine controls, a fire was discovered in a scooter. The r was confiscated, and the owner, identified on Sunday, was subsequently arrested. These actions highlight the proactive approach of the police force in addressing potential threats to public safety.

Vehicle controls were carried out extensively, leading to the issuance of several fines for various violations. The Sint Maarten Police Force urges all residents to comply with traffic regulations and adhere to safety measures.

In the upcoming days, the police will be addressing the parking situation on Front Street. Drivers are kindly requested to utilize the free parking spaces in Philipsburg and refrain from leaving their vehicles unattended on the sidewalk. It is essential to note that vehicles left unattended on the Front Street sidewalk will be subject to towing.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to creating a safe and secure environment for residents and visitors alike. The cooperation of the community is vital in achieving this goal.