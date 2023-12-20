December 20, 2023
Promotion of Bonaire at KLM Family Event Key KLM target audience

REDAKSHON

TCB attended a major KLM Family Event on December 16 in Amsterdam. The event was organized by KLM, especially for their Flying Blue participants, and welcomed as many as 7,500 invited members. TCB had its booth, where visitors could obtain extensive information about the beautiful island of Bonaire.

Marjolein Oleana, TCB’s Business Manager & Europe Liaison, represented Bonaire at the KLM event. She was assisted by two enthusiastic Bonairean students, Jaedan Crestian and Sabine Schleper, who, in their traditional costumes, were actively involved at the Bonaire stand during the day. TCB values the involvement of Bonairean youth living in the Netherlands in such events.

The Bonaire booth offered information about the island and treated visitors to delicious local delicacies. The “ko’i lechi” made by Joycelin Pourier was distributed, as well as authentic Bonairean chicken soup arranged through Cedric Soleana and specially prepared by Genaro and Brenuska Cicilia, Bonaireans living in the Netherlands. For upcoming events, TCB will ask our Bonairean talents to provide local snacks during events in the Netherlands.

Marjolein Oleana is pleased with Bonaire’s successful participation in the event. “We are very satisfied with the outcome of this day. Promoting Bonaire as a destination among KLM’s key target group was a great opportunity. The fact that we were together with Aruba and Curaçao reinforced the presence of the ABC Islands at this prestigious event.”

TCB looks forward to further collaborations and events to continue promoting Bonaire.
