December 28, 2023
Latest:

Minister Omar Ottley: Seniors to Expect Retroactive and Increased AOV Pension Payments Today

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Public Health, Social Development and Labor

Thu Dec 28 2023

PHILIPSBURG–  The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley, announced on Thursday, December 28th, that the retroactive and increased AOV pension payments have been disbursed.

Minister Ottley expressed his appreciation at the realization of this milestone, despite the lengthy process involved. As a result of this increase, St. Maarten now has the highest maximum pension payout among Curacao, Aruba, and St. Maarten (CAS). The maximum payout for St. Maarten has been raised to Naf 1,338, surpassing Curaçao’s Naf 862 and Aruba’s Naf 1,215. Furthermore, Minister Ottley has made the annual increase in pension payments a mandatory provision.

This significant development ensures that seniors in St. Maarten receive the financial support and recognition they deserve. The retroactive and increased AOV pension payments will slowly but surely enhance the quality of life for our cherished senior citizens, who have contributed to our society throughout their lives.

The yearly increase in pension payments aims to alleviate financial burdens and enhance the social security net for seniors in St. Maarten. This advancement reinforces  VSA’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable society for all citizens, regardless of age.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor encourages all eligible seniors to verify that they have received the retroactive and increased AOV pension payments today December 28th 2023.

 

