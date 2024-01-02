Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs New Year’s Message

I address you as your Prime Minister, filled with gratitude, filled with hope, optimism, and excitement as we step into the promise of the New Year 2024. We give God thanks. The past four years have been a journey marked by challenges, resilience, and triumphs, shaping us into a nation poised to move into a new era of prosperity—one where we, citizens – businesses, NGOs and government – are all active participants and beneficiaries of our island’s bounty.

In the hope that we have for our nation, we are reminded that our beloved St. Maarten is truly unique. As our National song states: “Where over the world say where, you’ll find an island [like St. Martin] there.” It is a place that encapsulates the beauty of diversity, the strength of community, and as we stand on the precipice of this new year – the promise of a brighter future.

Together, we stand at the crossroads of opportunity and progress. It is a time to reflect on what was, what you did along the way, and what we plan to do moving forward to make this sweet St. Maatin land the best she can be. A St. Maarten where family is at the core of society, and every child, vulnerable and elderly person is well taken care of. This sentiment captures the essence of our identity—a community that thrives when inclusive and united, looking out for each other, facing challenges head-on with determination and resilience.

United by a common vision, a dream, and a plan, we, the people of St. Maarten, have the power to achieve wonders. With hard work and faith in God’s grace to guide us, there is no limit to what we can achieve. As your government, we are committed to ensuring that the path to success is paved with legislation, policies, good governance, good financial management to supply opportunities to empower every citizen to launch their dreams and turn them into reality.

I am proud to share that during the past few years of recovery, over 300 entrepreneurs took the bold step to transform their aspirations into tangible achievements. This remarkable feat showcases the spirit of entrepreneurship that defines our nation and should serve as inspiration to each man, woman and child that dreams can be achieved, if we just seek the opportunity. As we move forward, as your government we will continue to implement incentives and other reforms to ensure doing business on St. Maarten is even more attractive, propelling our economy forward and ensuring the sustainability of life and living in this Small Island Developing State for this and all future generations.

In 2024, let us build together our shared aspirations and work towards a future where prosperity knows no bounds. Together, hand in hand, we can overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and create a St. Maarten that stands as a beacon of success and unity where we can all thrive – a united St. Martin we can all be proud of.

May this New Year 2024, filled with gratitude and hope bring you joy, and the fulfillment of your dreams. I pray God’s continued blessings upon St. Maarten and all her people.

A blessed, hopeful, happy and prosperous 2024 to one and all.

Silveria Jacobs

Prime Minister of Sint Maarten