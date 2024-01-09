Curaçao Baseball Week 2024 tabata grandioso Miles di persona riba pia pa partisipá na e evento

WILLEMSTAD, 8 di yanüari 2024 -Ku orguyo organisashon di Curaçao Baseball Week 2024 (CBW) ta mira

bèk na un siman eksitoso ku ta kontribuí na desaroyo di beisbòl na Kòrsou. E aña aki CBW a konta ku partisipashon di 956 mucha, 101 coach i 18 umpire. Un logro grandi pa CBW komo ku tur aña di nobo nos komunidat ta demostrá e interes i ku beisbòl ta den nos DNA.

Pa e grandinan den beisbòl CBW 2024 tabata un siman yen di energia positivo. Muchanan, coachman, umpirenan, mayornan i tur presente a laga nos grandinan den beisbòl sinti e orguyo. Tantu e grandinan di Kòrsou komo esnan ku a kompañá nos for di otro pais, a papia ku elogio di e eksperensia aki. Ku partisipashon di Dusty Baker i Xander Bogaerts entre nos grandinan, tur presente a gosa di por a mira e

grandinan di aserka.

E klínikanan pa muchanan, coachnan i u umpirenan ku ta e base i esensia di CBW tabata un éksito sin duda. Muchanan di tur nos timnan na Kòrsou a siña i perfekshoná nan konosementu di beisbòl. Ku gran entusiasmo e muchanan a sigui instrukshonnan, demostrá nan abilidat i hasi pregunta riba e vèltnan di Tio Ballpark i Didi Deeds Field. Tambe mester menshoná ku e Home Run Derby ku a tuma lugá na Bam Bam Tech Sports Zone tabata bon bishitá pa mira kon Mairoshendrick Martinus a bai ku e título máksimo.

Shakir Albert a duna bon bataya kedando na di dos lugá.

Riba e último dia di e siman, e Celebrity Charity Golf Tournament a pone chèri riba e bolo. Tur grupo ku a partisipá a eksperensiá un dia kargá ku gòlf i goso. E subasta tabata tremendo pasó a rekoudá fondo pa por kumpra mas material pa nos timnan di beisbòl lokal. Na final a sera e dia ku anunsio di e tim ganador: ‘Local Market’ ku su miembronan Kris Williams, Calvin Maduro, Edson Kelly i Andruw Jones. E tim aki a

gana e premio pa dia 30 di aprel próksimo biaha pa Miami i presensiá e partido di Miami Marlins kontra Colorado Rockies. Despues di e partido, e ganadónan por disfrutá di un dinner huntu ku Hensley Meulens aya na Miami.

Tur aña di nobo CBW por konta ku spònsernan ku ta kere den e proyekto. Un danki spesial di kurason na: MVP Foundation, Curaçao Tourist Board, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort, PRGV, MCB, Curaçao

Airport Holding, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Atlantic Spine Center, Coca Cola, MLBPAA, MLB, Sandals Royal , Profound, Built Different, Brent de Graaf, De Palm Management, Lovers, Old Quarry Golf Course Curaçao, The Wine Factory, Kyoto, Heineken, The Pit Smoker, Osteria Rosso, Ròm Tambú, La Casa del Habano, 8 The Experience, Bottles, Trupial Inn Hotel & Casino, Kome Restaurant, Ultimate Automobiles

(BMW), Blue Maxx, Fresh., Mustashi Barbershop, Aqualectra, Kompania di Tou Kòrsou (KTK), DeliNova i Café Barista.

Danki spesial na tur ku di un òf otro manera a sostené e proyekto. Danki na Kòrsou pa karga e proyekto aki di forma espektakular. Keda pendiente di nos website http://www.curacaobaseballweek.com i páginanan sosial

(Facebook i/òf Instagram) pa informashon di siguiente Curaçao Baseball Week.

ENGLISH

Curaçao Baseball Week 2024 was magnificent

Thousands of people gathered to participate in the event

WILLEMSTAD, January 8, 2024 – With extreme pride, the organizers of Curaçao Baseball Week 2024

(CBW) look back on a successful week contributing to the development of baseball in Curaçao. This year, CBW saw the participation of 956 children, 101 coaches, and 18 umpires. This achievement is significant for CBW, as each year our community demonstrates its interest in and connection to baseball, which is in

our DNA.

For baseball enthusiasts, CBW 2024 was a week filled with positive energy. Children, coaches, umpires, parents, and all attendees made our legends in baseball feel proud. Both our local legends in baseball and those who joined us from other countries spoke highly of this experience. With the participation of Dusty

Baker and Xander Bogaerts, everyone present enjoyed seeing these renowned figures up close. The core and essence of CBW are the clinics for children, coaches, and umpires, which were without a doubt a success. Children from all our teams in Curaçao learned and sharpened their baseball skills. With great enthusiasm, the kids followed instructions, showcased their abilities, and asked questions at Tio Daou

Ballpark and Didi Deeds Field. It’s worth mentioning that the Home Run Derby that took place at Bam Bam Tech Sports Zone was packed to witness Mairoshendrick Martinus claim the top title. Shakir Albert put up a good fight, securing the second position.

On the final day of the week, the Celebrity Charity Golf Tournament stole the show. Every participating group experienced a day filled with golf and enjoyment. The auction was a tremendous success, raising funds to buy more equipment for our local baseball teams. The day ended with the announcement of the winning team: ‘Local Market,’ composed of Kris Williams, Calvin Maduro, Edson Kelly, and Andruw Jones.

This team won the prize for a trip to Miami on April 30, 2024 to attend the Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies game. After the match, the winners can enjoy a dinner with Hensley Meulens in Miami.

Every year, CBW can rely on sponsors who believe in this project. A heartfelt thank you to: MVP Foundation, Curaçao Tourist Board, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort, PRGV, MCB, Curaçao Airport Holding, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Atlantic Spine Center, Coca Cola, MLBPAA, MLB, Sandals Royal Curaçao,

Profound, Built Different, Brent de Graaf, De Palm Management, Lovers, Old Quarry Golf Course Curaçao, The Wine Factory, Kyoto, Heineken, The Pit Smoker, Osteria Rosso, Ròm Tambú, La Casa del Habano, 8

The Experience, Bottles, Trupial Inn Hotel & Casino, Kome Restaurant, Ultimate Automobiles (BMW), Blue Maxx, Fresh., Mustashi Barbershop, Aqualectra, Kompania di Tou Kòrsou (KTK), DeliNova, and Café Barista.

Special thanks to everyone who, in one way or another, supported this project. Thanks to Curaçao for embracing this project in a spectacular manner. Stay tuned to our website http://www.curacaobaseballweek.com and our social media pages (Facebook and/or Instagram) for information on the next Curaçao Baseball Week.

NEDERLANDS

Curaçao Baseball Week 2024 was fantastisch

Duizenden mensen verzamelden zich om deel te nemen aan het evenement.

WILLEMSTAD, 8 januari 2024 – Met grote trots kijken de organisatoren van Curaçao Baseball Week 2024

(CBW) terug op een succesvolle week die heeft bijgedragen aan de ontwikkeling van honkbal op Curaçao.

Dit jaar namen 956 kinderen, 101 coaches en 18 umpires deel aan CBW. Deze cijfers zijn belangrijk voor CBW, aangezien onze gemeenschap elk jaar haar interesse en verbondenheid met honkbal toont. Het zit in ons DNA.

Voor honkbalfanaten was CBW 2024 een week vol positieve energie. Kinderen, coaches, umpires, ouders en alle aanwezigen hebben onze honkbalsterren trots gemaakt. Zowel onze lokale honkbalsterren als degenen die ons vanuit andere landen vergezelden, spraken vol lof over deze ervaring. Met de deelname

van Dusty Baker en Xander Bogaerts genoot iedereen van het zien van deze bekende figuren van dichtbij.

“De kern en essentie van CBW zijn de clinics voor kinderen, coaches en umpires, die zonder twijfel een succes waren. Kinderen van al onze teams op Curaçao hebben honkbalvaardigheden geleerd en verfijnd. Met veel enthousiasme volgden de kinderen instructies, toonden hun vaardigheden en stelden vragen in Tio Daou Ballpark en Didi Deeds Field. Het is vermeldenswaardig dat de Home Run Derby die plaatsvond

bij Bam Bam Tech Sports Zone goed werd bezocht om Mairoshendrick Martinus de titel te zien winnen.

Shakir Albert heeft ook zijn best gedaan en behaalde de tweede positie.

Op de laatste dag van de week heeft het Celebrity Charity Golf Tournament plaatsgevonden. Elke deelnemende groep beleefde een dag vol golf en plezier. De veiling was een enorm succes en haalde geld op om meer honkbalmaterialen te kopen voor onze lokale honkbalteams. De dag eindigde met de aankondiging

van het winnende team: ‘Local Market’, bestaande uit Kris Williams, Calvin Maduro, Edson Kelly en Andruw Jones. Dit team won de prijs voor een reis naar Miami op 30 april 2024 om de wedstrijd tussen Miami Marlins en Colorado Rockies bij te wonen. Na de wedstrijd kunnen de winnaars in Miami dineren met Hensley Meulens.

Elk jaar kan CBW rekenen op sponsors die in dit project geloven. Hartelijk dank aan: MVP Foundation,

Curaçao Tourist Board, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort, PRGV, MCB, Curaçao Airport Holding, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Atlantic Spine Center, Coca Cola, MLBPAA, MLB, Sandals Royal Curaçao, Profound, Built Different, Brent de Graaf, De PalmManagement, Lovers, Old Quarry Golf Course Curaçao,

The Wine Factory, Kyoto, Heineken, The Pit Smoker, Osteria Rosso, Ròm Tambú, La Casa del Habano, 8

The Experience, Bottles, Trupial Inn Hotel & Casino, Kome Restaurant, Ultimate Automobiles (BMW), Blue Maxx, Fresh., Mustashi Barbershop, Aqualectra, Kompania di Tou Kòrsou (KTK), DeliNova en Café

Barista. Speciale dank aan iedereen die dit project op de een of andere manier heeft gesteund. Bedankt aan Curaçao voor het op spectaculaire wijze omarmen van dit project. Voor informatie over de volgende Curaçao Baseball Week, hou onze website in de gaten http://www.curacaobaseballweek.comen onze sociale mediapagina’s (Facebook en/of Instagram)

