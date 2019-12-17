Lottery booth robbed at gunpoint and CHRISTMAS SEASON SAFETY TIPS

KPSM

Philipsburg, December 16th 2019

From: Acting head of P.R Inspector E.S Josepha

POLICE PRESS RELEASE

Lottery booth robbed at gunpoint

The Special Robbery Unit is currently investigating an armed robbery which took place at Freddy Fernandez lottery booth on the Union Road at about 07.30 pm. this past Sunday 15th December 2019.

According to the information received from the detectives who were dispatched to the scene, a male about 5’9” tall, dressed in all black, came into the lottery booth brandishing a fire arm.

The suspect threatened the female worker with his fire arm and forced her to hand over the day’s earnings. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the robber fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The SUR is requesting any information from persons who may have seen the suspect connected to this robbery to share this information with the Detectives.

It is only with the help of the community that together we can solve many of these

cases.

The detectives can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext 203 204 205,

the anonymous tip line # 9300 or persons with information can also send a private

message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint

Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7.

CHRISTMAS SEASON SAFETY TIPS

As part of the continuing efforts to provide a safe environment for holiday shoppers the Police Force of Sint Maarten has commenced their annual Holiday Task Force initiative and is without any doubt doing its utmost, to protect you, your family and your property, in combating crime. The communication department Office of the Sint Maarten Police Force is therefore offering the entire community, the following safety tips, to help them prepare against crime.

Remember the 3 A’s of Crime Prevention

Be Aware of your surroundings at all times.

Be Alert to suspicious people and vehicles.

Avoid dangerous situations.

If you are out for the evening:

Be cautious about locking your windows and doors even when you leave the house for a short period of time.

When you leave your home for extended holiday travel, have a neighbor or friend watch your home while you’re away.

Place lights, radio, and television on timers so that your home appears occupied.

Avoid carrying a large amount of cash. Don’t flash cash around and carry it in a safe place on you.

Don’t display items where they can be seen from the outside.

Don’t shop alone. It’s important to shop with a buddy; an extra pair of eyes helps.

If you have to use the ATM-machine, pay close attention to suspicious

persons hanging around the machine. If that’s the case pass up that

machine and find another.

Carry all wallets in the front pockets and carry purses close to your body.

Keep your children close to you while attending any activities and don’t let them get separated from you.

Pay attention to persons walking in front and behind you. (Especially in crowded places favorable for pickpockets)

When returning to your vehicle or your home, have your keys in your hands ready to open the door.

Before entering your vehicle, check front and rear and seats for any one that may be hiding there. Lock doors immediately after entering.

Do not leave gifts or other valuables in plain sight in your vehicle; it is an unnecessary temptation for thieves.

– Ask your neighbor to keep a watchful eye out for you.

– Drinking and driving is a danger to everyone. Remember that the risks of

drinking and driving are not worth it. If you choose to drink, don’t drive.

Make use of a designated driver or public transportation. (Taxi or bus)

Make sure that you know where your kids are at all times and that they

are safe.

Most of all on behalf of the Police Chief Carl John, his management team and the entire Police Force through the Communication Department, “We wishes the entire community of Sint Maarten and it’s visitors a very safe and meaningful Holiday Season.”