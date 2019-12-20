CTB ta honra 12 baluarte di Kòrsou / CTB honors 12 of Curaçao’s Luminaries

CTB ta honra 12 baluarte di Kòrsou

WILLEMSTAD – Desèmber 19, 2019 – Dia 19 di desèmber último durante un resepshon ameno na Lanthùis Chobolobo, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a hasi desvelo di su year planner i agènda pa aña 2020. Tur aña di nobo komo parti di e kampaña di konsientisashon ‘Kòrsou ta Dushi’, ta skohe pa dediká e year planner na un tema ku ta inspirá i konsientisá nos komunidat. Pa aña 2020 a skohe pa honra 12 baluarte di Kòrsou pa nan aporte kontinuo na nos komunidat. E 12 baluartenan ku a keda honrá ta: Gilbert “Gibi” Bacilio, Anselmus “Boy” Dap, Filomena “Elia” Isenia, Hubert “Yubi” Kirindongo, Diana Lebacs, Benedicto “Beno” Martis, Eligio Melfor, Rina Penso, Serapio “Shapo” Pinedo, Norman “Rudy” Plaate, Eric Wederfoort i Benjamin “Shon Benchi” Wefer. Tantu e year planner komo e agènda ta inkluí potrèt i un mensahe kòrtiku di kada baluarte.

Durante di e resepshon CEO di CTB sr. Paul Pennicook a hasi entrega di un plakat di rekonosementu na kada baluarte komo muestra di apresio pa e talento desplegá riba nan tereno spesífiko. Ta trata di talentonan manera entre otro, deklamá, músika, poesia, sambuyá, krea arte, skibi buki i aktua. “E biahero di awendia, spesialmente esnan for di e arianan friu no ta bishitá e region aki solamente pa nos temperatura i playanan bunita… pero pa muchu mas, entre otro kultura, historia i herensia. E bishitante ta biaha pa eksperensiá e destinashon. Loke boso ta hasi por medio di boso talento ta enrikesé e eksperensia di Kòrsou,” asina sr. Pennicook a indiká.

CTB ta felisitá kada baluarte. Danki pa bo aporte na desaroyo sosial i ekonómiko di nos pais, Kòrsou!

CTB honors 12 of Curaçao’s Luminaries

WILLEMSTAD – December 19, 2019 – On December 19, during a pleasant reception at Landhuis Chobolobo, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) unveiled its planner and agenda for 2020. Each year, as part of the “Curaçao is Dushi” campaign, a special theme is chosen for the planner, aimed at inspiring and creating awareness in the community. The theme for 2020 will be honoring twelve of the island’s native luminaries for their continuous contribution to our community. The twelve honored were Gilbert “Gibi” Bacilio, Anselmus “Boy” Dap, Filomena “Elia” Isenia, Hubert “Yubi” Kirindongo, Diana Lebacs, Benedicto “Beno” Martis, Eligio Melfor, Rina Penso, Serapio “Shapo” Pinedo, Norman “Rudy” Plaate, Eric Wederfoort and Benjamin “Shon Benchi” Wefer. Both the planner and the agenda feature pictures and a brief message by each.

During the reception, CTB CEO Mr. Paul Pennicook handed out a plaque to each of these luminaries, as a token of recognition and appreciation for the way they have been putting their talents to use in their specific fields, including declamation, music, poetry, diving, arts, writing and acting. “Today’s travelers especially those from the colder climates do not just come to this region for the great weather and beautiful beaches…. but for much more- like, culture, history and heritage. They travel for the experience. What you do with your talent enriches ‘The Curaçao Experience’,” said Mr. Pennicook.

The CTB wishes to congratulate each of these luminaries. Thank you for your contribution to the social and economic development of Curaçao.