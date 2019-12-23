Selebrashon 85 aña KLM bulando Kòrsou / Celebrating 85 Years of KLM Flights to Curaçao

Selebrashon 85 aña KLM bulando Kòrsou

WILLEMSTAD – 22 di desèmber 2019 – 22 di desèmber 2019 ta e fecha riba kual ta konmemorá ku 85 aña pasá KLM a kuminsá bula e ruta Hulanda – Kòrsou. Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) i Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) ta felisitá e kompania i na mes momentu ta gradisí nan pa e echo importante aki. Resientemente e kompania a selebrá 100 aña di eksistensia i awor ta selebrando 85 aña bulando Kòrsou sin interupshon. Motibu sigur pa selebrá.

Riba 22 di desèmber 2019 a selebrá e logro importante aki na Aeropuerto Internashonal Hato na yegada di un di e avionnan di KLM. Durante e seremonia, Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko sra. Giselle Mc William i Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano sra. Zita Jesus-Leito a dirigí nan mes na e representantenan di KLM aki na Kòrsou, e kapitan, crew i demas partnernan den industria di turismo. Di akuerdo ku Minister Mc William “Airlift ta importante pa kresementu di nos sektor di turismo. KLM ta sigur un partner ku ta kontribuí grandemente na esaki ehekutando buelonan diario entre Hulanda i nos pais. Danki pa boso konfiansa i nos ta spera di por sigui konta pa hopi aña mas ku un partner importante manera KLM”. Minister Jesus-Leito a indiká “Mi ta orguyoso di e 85 aña di konekshon kontinuo entre Kòrsou ku Hulanda pa medio di KLM. Danki na nan servisio kontinuo, Kòrsou tin un konekshon direkto ku Europa. Turistanan rònt Europa por bishitá nos dushi isla i nos mes hendenan por bini kas bèk tur dia den ménos ku 10 ora”. Durante di e seremonia a entregá KLM den persona di sra. Tsamira Pietersz Marketing & Communications Coordinator i sr. Reginald Beverdijk Station Manager Curaçao un plakat konmemorativo i a entregá e kapitan i e crew un rekuerdo di Kòrsou.

Na Hulanda tambe a para ketu na 85 aña di KLM bulando Kòrsou. Minister Plenipotensiario sr. Anthony Begina a hasi entrega di un plakat konmemorativo na e direktor di KLM Hulanda sr. Harm Kreulen. Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) i Curaçao Airport Partners ta felisitá KLM i ta deseá nan hopi 85 aña mas bulando e destinashon úniko den Karibe kual ta nos pais Kòrsou!

Nota:

Potrèt 1 (di robes pa drechi): Reginald Beverdijk (KLM), Paulo Mazzali (CAP), Minister Jesus – Leito, Minister Giselle Mc William, Tsamira Pietersz (KLM), Mr. Paul Pennicook (CTB)

Potrèt 7: Minister Plenipotensiario sr. Anthony Begina i direktor di KLM Hulanda sr. Harm Kreulen

Celebrating 85 Years of KLM Flights to Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – December 22, 2019 – December 22, 2019 marks 85 years since the first KLM flight to the island of Curaçao. The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) wish to congratulate KLM and express their gratitude on the occasion of this landmark event. Shortly after its 100th year in the air, the airline is now celebrating 85 uninterrupted years flying to Curaçao—this is cause for a celebration!

The milestone was marked at the arrival of a KLM aircraft at the Curaçao International Airport, on December 22, 2019. During the ceremony, the Minister of Economic Development Ms. Giselle Mc William and the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning Ms. Zita Jesus-Leito addressed KLM representatives on the island, the aircraft’s captain and crew, and other tourism-industry partners. “Airlift is key to the growth of our tourism sector,” said Minister Mc William, “and our partner KLM, with daily flights between our country and the Netherlands, has been a major contributor to this growth. We thank you for the confidence you have put in us and hope to continue having such an important partner as KLM for many years to come.” Minister Jesus-Leito added, “I am proud of these 85 years of continuous connection between Curaçao and the Netherlands through KLM. I am also grateful for it is our gateway to Europe and tourists all over Europe can visit our dushi island. Also locals living in the Netherlands can come home every day in less than 10 hours.” At the ceremony, Ms. Tsamira Pietersz KLM’s Marketing and Communications Coordinator and Mr. Reginald Beverdijk Station Manager Curaçao received the commemorative plaque, while the captain and crew received mementos of the island.

The 85th year of KLM flights to Curaçao was remembered in the Netherlands as well, where Minister Plenipotentiary Mr. Anthony Begina handed out a commemorative plaque to Mr. Harm Kreulen Director of KLM Netherlands. The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board and Curaçao Airport Partners wish to congratulate KLM, wishing them many more years of successful flights to this unique Caribbean destination, Curaçao!

Note:

Picture 1 (from left to right): Reginald Beverdijk (KLM), Paulo Mazzali (CAP), Minister Jesus – Leito, Minister Giselle Mc William, Tsamira Pietersz (KLM), Mr. Paul Pennicook (CTB)

Picture 7: Minister Plenipotentiary Mr. Anthony Begina and Mr. Harm Kreulen Director KLM Netherlands