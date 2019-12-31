1400+ VOTING CARDS REPORTED UNDELIVERED

Voting cards pick-up date & times announced by Civil Registry

PHILIPSBURG – The Civil Registry Department of Sint Maarten has announced that they have received 1420 undelivered voting cards back from Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS N.V.) on Monday, December 30, 2019.

The Civil Registry strongly urges all eligible voters who have not received their voting card(s) by December 30, 2019 to report to the Civil Registry department on the following date and times for pickup of your voting card:

January 2nd and 3rd 2020 between 8:30a.m to 4:00p.m.; January 4th 2020 between 8:30a.m. to 12:00p.m.; January 6th , 7th and 8th 2020 between 8:30a.m. to 7:00p.m.

Everyone collecting his or her voting card must present a valid Sint Maarten ID, Drivers License or valid passport.

For more information about the voting cards or pick up of documents you can call the Civil Registry department at + (1721) 5420652.