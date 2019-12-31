SINT MAARTEN: Serious accident on the Sucker garden road 

KPSM

Philipsburg, December 30th, 2019

Serious accident on the Sucker garden road

The Traffic Department was alerted to a serious traffic accident that took place on the Sucker Garden road on the evening of December 28th 2019 around 09.45 pm.

Personnel of the dispatch received a call that the driver of a black Suzuki jeep, travelling from “Freedom Fighters” Roundabout towards sucker-garden lost control, veered to the left side of the road and collided with another white truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Suzuki jeep and a passage who was on the back of the truck suffered some minor injuries.

The victims were both treated on the scene by paramedics and then taken to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further observation . After being treated by the Emergency Unit doctors, the victims were released and send home. Traffic department is still investigating the cause of this accident.

Potential Drowning

Police patrols and paramedics were rushed to the beach in Philipsburg on Monday morning December 30th 2019 after getting reports that visitor had drowned on the great-bay.

On the scene, police officers encountered bystanders, who were applying first aid to a middle age female who was not breathing. According to a family member of the victim with the initials M.V.C, entered the water, and at one point was not seen anymore. She was later pulled out of the water by bystanders who were at the location

Shortly after the paramedics appeared on the scene and continued giving the victim. Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). After working on the victim for a few minutes, the paramedics encountered a very faint pulse on the victim. She was then rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center by ambulance, for where she is being threated.

The victim, who is a passenger on board Queen Mary 2 that was docked in Philipsburg, is still in critical condition at the Sint Maarten Medical Center.