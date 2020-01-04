Sambil has opened its final phase!

After opening its doors back in 2015, Sambil Curacao incorporated its second phase last March with the addition of Carrefour Market. It has been a long yet excited journey where they overcame challenges and celebrated great achievements! On Friday, January 3rd Sambil Curacao opened officially its final phase to the community of Curaçao and is now fully operational.

Sambil wants to give back to the community of Curaçao, so with the opening of the final phase, they will launch the campaign called “Sambil pa Kòrsou”. This phase will be dedicated to the local entrepreneurs, schools, foundations and community projects. In addition, this campaign is a tremendous contribution to the social and economic development of the island.

Stay tuned for the official launch of this campaign where all detailed information will be provided for those who wish to be part of it! Sambil is grateful and wants to thank the community of Curaçao for believing in them and for being part of the Sambil family. They are looking forward to work together and continue to contribute to the development of our Dushi Kòrsou!

Sambil a inaugurá su fase final!

Despues di a habri su portanan na aña 2015, Sambil a inkorporá su di dos fase ku e apertura di Carrefour Market na mart último. Riba djabièrne 3 di yanüari 2020 Sambil, a habri su fase final di un manera ofishal. Rumbo pa su promé lustro, Sambil a sa di surpasá desafionan pero tambe a selebrá logronan signifikativo!

Sambil kier duna bèk na e komunidat di Kòrsou. Debí na esaki nan ta bai lansa e kampaña ku a haña e nòmber “Sambil pa Kòrsou”. E fase aki lo ta dediká na empresario nan lokal, skolnan, fundashonnan i proyektonan komunitario! Sin duda, e kampaña aki ta kontribuí enormemente na e desaroyo sosial i ekonómiko di nos dushi isla.

Keda pendiente pa e fecha ofishal pa lansa e tremendo kampaña aki. Pronto tur informashon lo ta disponibel pa esun ku kier forma parti di esaki! Un biaha mas Sambil kier gradisí e pueblo di Kòrsou pa e konfiansa i pa forma parti di e famia di Sambil. Sambil ta ansioso di por sigui traha pa e pueblo i asina sigui duna un aporte na e desaroyo sosial i ekonómiko di nos dushi Kòrsou!