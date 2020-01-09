Sambil ta lansa un tremendo kampaña pa empresarionan i komunidat

“Sambil pa Kòrsou”

Despues ku Sambil a inaugurá nan fase final siman pasa, riba djarason 8 di Yanüari nan a lansa ofishalmente nan kampaña ku a haña e nòmber “Sambil pa Kòrsou”. E meta di e kampaña aki ta pa promové, apoyá i stimulá empresarionan lokal komo un aporte fundamental na e prosperidat ekonómiko di nos isla.

Ken por partisipá den e kampaña “Sambil pa Kòrsou”? Tur empresario lokal ku ta registrá na Kamara di Komersio di Kòrsou i ku ta desea pa tin nan negoshi establesé físikamente den Sambil, un sentro komershal ku mas di 7 mil bishitante pa dia. For di awor te ku 30 di Yanüari 2020, e registrashon lo ta habrí di manera ku tur ku ta interesá na partisipá por subi www.sambi.cw yena e formulario kompletu, presentá e konsepto di nan negoshi i asina registrá online.

Riba 30 di Yanüari 2020 un pènal di hurado lo skohe 30 finalista ku lo haña un espasio pa un tempu definí, den e área ku a keda inaugurá resientemente. Pa esaki kada partisipante mester por kumpli ku e kriterianan. E finalistanan lo keda huzgá riba diferente aspekto manera kalidad i presentashon di e produkto, servisio na kliente i satisfakshon di e kliente djis pa nombra algún. E ganadornan lo haña un tienda estilo pop-up store pa un tempu definí den Sambil di manera ku nan por promové nan produkto / merkansia i aumentá nan benta riba merkado lokal.

Sambil ta hopi agradesido i rumbo pa nan promé lustro, nan ke duna bèk na e pueblo di Kòrsou i na mes momento kontribuí na e desaroyo soshal i ekonómiko di nos dushi Kòrsou! Ban tur huntu forma parti, apoyá i eksperenshá e momento ùniko aki, “Sambil pa Kòrsou”!

Pa mas informashon por tuma kontakto ku Sambil via di e email infocuracao@sambil.com , yama +5999 735 31 31 durante horario di ofisina òf via di whatsapp +5999 661 62 46.

Sambil launched a great community & entrepreneurship campaign “Sambil pa Kòrsou”

After opening its final phase last week, on Wednesday, January 8th Sambil Curaçao officially launched their campaign called “Sambil pa Kòrsou”. The purpose of this campaign is to promote, support and stimulate local entrepreneurship as a fundamental partnership of the economic prosperity of our island.

Who can participate to be part of the “Sambil pa Kòrsou” contest? All the local entrepreneurs registered at the Chamber of commerce of Curaçao, who desire to establish a physical business in Sambil a mall with over 7K visitors per day! From now until, January 30th, 2020 the registration will be open. For the ones who wants to participate, go to www.sambil.cw and fill in the form online and upload your business concept!

On January the 30th 2020 a panel of judges will choose 30 finalists who will receive a designated space in the hallway of the recently opened final phase! In order to meet the criteria, the finalists will be judged on different aspects like the quality of the product, image of the setup, customer service and customer satisfaction just to name a few. The winner(s) will get their own store for an agreed period in Sambil to expose their products & goods and increase exposure on the local market.

Sambil is very thankful and heading to its fifth anniversary, they want to give back to the community of Curaçao and at the same time contribute to the social and economic development of our dushi Kòrsou”! Let’s live this incredible experience together and may the best win, “Sambil pa Kòrsou!

If you have any question feel free to contact us by email infocuracao@sambil.com, call +5999 735 31 31 or WhatsApp message +59996616246.