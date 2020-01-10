OM DAGVAARDT VIJF ONDERNEMINGEN – PRESSRELEASE – THE PUBLIC PROSECUTORS OFFICE SUMMONS 5 BUSINESSES – KOMUNIKADO PA PRENSA – MINISTERIO PÚBLIKO TA DAGFAR SINKU KOMPANIA

OM DAGVAARDT VIJF ONDERNEMINGEN:

Niet registreren bij de FIU strafbaar

Naar aanleiding van een aangifte van de FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit Curaçao, voorheen het MOT) in

april 2019, heeft het OM 44 transactievoorstellen gedaan aan makelaars en voertuighandelaren. De

aangifte werd gedaan door FIU naar aanleiding van een pilot, waarbij onderzoek is gedaan naar

makelaars en autohandelaren die niet geregistreerd stonden bij de FIU. Deze registratie is verplicht voor

personen en instanties die onder de anti-witwaswetgeving vallen. Niet geregistreerd staan bij de FIU

levert een strafbaar feit op.

Het OM vindt de registratie van meldingsplichtigen, zoals makelaars en voertuighandelaren, van groot

belang. De registratie is het beginpunt van de verantwoordelijkheid van deze ondernemers om

ongebruikelijke transacties te melden bij de FIU. Het doen van cliëntenonderzoek en het melden van

ongebruikelijke transacties zijn belangrijke pijlers in het bestrijden van witwassen en terrorisme

financiering. De meldingen van ongebruikelijke transacties zijn essentieel om het criminelen zo moeilijk

mogelijk te maken om geld van de onder- naar de bovenwereld te brengen.

Na het uitsturen van de transactievoorstellen eind april 2019, waarbij het ging om geldboetes tot 1500

gulden, hebben veel meldingsplichtigen zich alsnog geregistreerd bij de FIU. Het OM is tevreden met dit

resultaat. Er zijn echter nog enkele meldingsplichtigen die zich nog steeds niet hebben geregistreerd en

ook de transactie niet hebben betaald. Deze ondernemers hebben een aanmaning van het OM ontvangen

om de transactie alsnog te betalen. Uiteindelijk hebben vijf ondernemingen de transactie niet betaald en

zich ook niet geregistreerd bij de FIU. Deze vijf ondernemingen zijn gedagvaard door het OM. Dit betreft

twee autohandelaren en drie makelaars.

Naast deze vijf ondernemingen die zijn gedagvaard, is een aantal ondernemingen in het geheel niet

bereikbaar gebleken en/of lijkt niet te bestaan. Deze ondernemingen worden voorgedragen aan de Kamer

van Koophandel (KvK) voor een onderzoek tot uitschrijving uit de KvK van die onderneming.

Een positief resultaat van dit project is een stijging van registraties van meldingsplichtige ondernemingen

bij de FIU, dat betreft ook ondernemingen uit andere sectoren buiten dit project, zoals advocaten,

juridische en fiscale dienstverleners en trustdiensten. De FIU zal, in samenwerking met het OM, aandacht

blijven vragen voor de registratie bij de FIU en het melden van ongebruikelijke transacties bij de FIU.

Meer informatie over registratie en het melden bij de FIU kunt u vinden op www.fiucuracao.cw.

THE PUBLIC PROSECUTORS OFFICE SUMMONS 5 BUSINESSES:

Not registering with the FIU is illegal

Following a report by the FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit Curaçao, formerly the MOT) in April 2019, the

Public Prosecutors Office made 44 transaction proposals to real estate agents and vehicle traders. The

police report was made by FIU as a result of a pilot in which investigations were conducted on real

estate agents and car dealers who were not registered with FIU. This registration is mandatory for

persons and organizations that fall under the anti-money laundering legislation. Not being registered

with FIU results in a criminal offense.

The Public Prosecution Office considers the registration of parties obliged to notify, such as real estate

agents and vehicle dealers, very important. The registration is the start of the responsibility of these

entrepreneurs to report unusual transactions to the FIU. Conducting client research and reporting unusual

transactions are important pillars in combating money laundering and terrorist financing. Reports of

unusual transactions are essential to make it as difficult as possible for criminals to bring money from the

underworld to the upper world.

Nonetheless, after sending out the transaction proposals at the end of April 2019, which involved fines of

up to 1500 guilders, many of the parties obliged to notify, still registered with FIU. The Public Prosecutors

Office is satisfied with this result. However, there are companies subject to mandatory reporting with FIU,

who still have not registered and have not paid for the transaction. These entrepreneurs have received a

reminder from the Public Prosecutors Office to pay for the transaction. Ultimately, five companies did not

pay for the transaction and did not register with the FIU either. These five companies have been

summoned to Court by the Public Prosecutors Office. This concerns two car dealers and three real estate

agents.

In addition to these 5 companies that have been summoned, a number of companies have not been

reached at all and/or do not appear to exist. These companies are nominated to the Chamber of

Commerce (Kamer van Koophandel – KvK) for an investigation to deregister them the Chamber of

Commerce.

A positive result of this project is an increase in registrations of companies subject to mandatory reporting

with FIU, which also includes companies from other sectors outside this project, such as lawyers, legal and

tax service providers and trust services. The FIU, in collaboration with the Public Prosecution Office, will

continue to draw attention to the registration with the FIU and the reporting of unusual transactions to

the FIU.

More information about registration and reporting to FIU can be found at www.fiucuracao.cw.

MINISTERIO PÚBLIKO TA DAGFAR SINKU KOMPANIA:

No registrá na FIU ta kastigabel

Pa motibu di un denunsia di FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit Curaçao, ántes MOT) na aprel 2019,

Ministerio Públiko a hasi 44 proposishon di transakshon na makelar i negoshantenan di auto. A hasi e

denunsiá despe ku tabatin un ‘pilot’ kaminda a investigá makelarnan i negoshantenan di auto ku no ta

registrá na FIU. E registrashon aki ta obligatorio pa personanan i instansianan ku ta kai bou di e lei

kontra labamentu di plaka. Ta un echo kastigabel pa no ta registrá na FIU.

Ministerio di Públiko ta konsiderá e registrashon di esnan ku tin un obligashon di mèldu, manera

makelarnan i negoshantenan di outo, di gran importansia. E registrashon ta e komienso di e

responsabilidat di e empresarionan pa mèldu transakshonnan inusual. Investigashon di kliente i

mèldumentu di transakshonnan inusual ta pilarnan importante den kombatimentu di labamentu di plaka

i finansiamentu di terorismo. E mèldumentu di transakshonnan inusual ta esensial pa hasi mas difísil

posibel pa kriminalnan pasa sèn for di baho mundu pa sirkulashon di plaka legal.

Despues di a manda e proposishon di transakshonnan na fin di aprel 2019, ku tabata trata di butnan te ku

1500 florin, hopi di esnan ku tin obligashon di mèldu a registrá na FIU. Ministerio Públiko ta satisfecho ku

e resultado aki. Sinembargo, tin di esnan ku tin obligashon di mèldu ku ainda no a registrá i ku no a paga

e transakshon. E empresarionan aki a risibí un ‘aanmaning’ di Ministerio Públiko pa paga e transakshon

ainda. Finalmente, sinku empresa no a paga e transakshon i no a registrá na FIU. Ministerio Públiko a

dagfar e sinku empresanan aki. Ta trata aki di dos negoshante di outo i tres makelar.

Banda di e sinku empresanan ku a haña un dagfar, tabatin algun empresa ku tabata kompletamente

inalkansabel i/òf ta parse di no ta eksistí. A presentá e empresanan aki na Kamara di Komersio pa un

investigashon pa asina deregistrá for di Kamara di Komersio.

Un resultado positivo di e proyekto aki ta un subida di registrashonnan di e empresanan ku tin obligashon

di mèldu na FIU. Ta trata aki tambe di empresanan di otro sektornan lòs di e proyekto manera

abogadonan, dunadónan di servisio hurídiko i fiskal i servisionan di ‘trust’. Den estrecho koperashon ku

Ministerio Públiko, FIU lo sigui pidi atenshon pa e registrashon na FIU i mèldumentu di transakshonnan

inusual na FIU.

Pa mas informashon tokante registrashon i mèldumentu na FIU por subi riba www.fiucuracao.cw.