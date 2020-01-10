Wervingsproces voor een nieuwe president voor de CBCS / Recruitment process new CBCS-president

Wervingsproces voor een nieuwe president voor de CBCS

Willemstad/Philipsburg – Zoals bekend is de aanstelling van de heer Traa als interim president van

de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) met ingang van 1 januari 2020 beëindigd. De

Raad van Commissarissen (RvC) is naar aanleiding daarvan gestart met het wervingsproces om te

komen tot een nieuwe president om zo de Raad van Bestuur (RvB) van CBCS weer op sterkte te

brengen. De RvC verwacht binnen enkele maanden een aanbeveling te kunnen doen aan de

Regeringen van Curaçao en Sint Maarten.

Vooruitlopend op de aanstelling van een nieuwe president zal de heer José Jardim tijdelijk optreden

als president a.i. van CBCS.

Om de vele uitdagingen waar de onderbezette RvB in de tussentijd voor staat het hoofd te kunnen

bieden, hebben wij de heer Ron Gomes Casseres bereid gevonden de RvB bij te staan als adviseur

op zowel strategisch als operationeel niveau. De heer Gomes Casseres, thans gepensioneerd, heeft

geruime ervaring op financieel gebied en in het bijzonder in de bankierswereld. Hij heeft tijdens zijn

loopbaan verschillende bestuurs- en adviesfuncties en commissariaten bekleed binnen zowel de

private als de publieke sector. We zijn ervan overtuigd dat de heer Gomes Casseres vanwege zijn

ruime kennis en ervaring alsmede zijn goede reputatie binnen de financiële sector, een bijdrage van

betekenis zal leveren aan de ontwikkelingen binnen de CBCS.

De aanstelling van de heer Gomes Casseres is tijdelijk doch uiterlijk tot eind mei 2020.

Willemstad, 10 januari 2020

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN

Recruitment process new CBCS-president

Willemstad/Philipsburg – As previously announced, the employment contract with Mr. Traa as

acting president-director of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) terminated as of

January 1, 2020. Subsequently, the Board of Supervisors of CBCS has initiated the recruiting process

for the position of president-director of the CBCS in order to complete the current Board of

Directors. It is to be expected that within a few months a recommendation can be made by Board of

Supervisors to the governments of Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

In anticipation of the appointment of a new president, Mr. José Jardim will continue to exercise the

function of acting president of the CBCS.

In the meantime, to enable the Board of Directors to meet the many challenges the CBCS is facing,

the Board of Supervisors has found Mr. Ron Gomes Casseres willing to assist the Board of

Directors as strategic and operational advisor. Mr. Gomes Casseres, who is currently retired, has

extensive experience in the financial area, especially in banking. During his career, he has had

different management and advisory positions and commissionerships in both the private and public

sector. We are convinced that Mr. Gomes Casseres, with his broad knowledge and experience and

his solid reputation within the financial sector, will make a significant contribution to the

developments within the CBCS.

The temporary appointment of Mr. Gomes Casseres will be until no later than the end of May 2020.

Willemstad, January 10, 2020

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN