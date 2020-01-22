LIDERNAN DEN REGION  TA REUNI PA DISKUTI DESAROYO DI INFRASTRUKTURA DURANTE DI CARIF 2020 / REGIONAL LEADERS TO DISCUSS INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AT CARIF 2020

LIDERNAN DEN REGION TA REUNI PA DISKUTI DESAROYO DI INFRASTRUKTURA DURANTE DI CARIF 2020

Willemstad 21 di yanüari 2020- E aña aki ta un aña esensial pa invershon den infrastruktura den Karibe na momentu ku e region ta respondé na e nesesidat agudo pa modernisá i invertí.

CIBC FirstCaribbean pa di 4 aña konsekutivo ta uní forsa ku IJ Global, e ala di infrastruktura di Euromoney Institutional Investor, i New Energy Events, e anfitrion di Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) ku anualmente ta keda organisá, pa presentá e Caribbean Infrastructure Finance Forum (CARIF.) E otro patrosinadó ta KPMG.

CARIF 2020,ku ta keda tené na AC Marriott Hotel na Kingston Jamaica di 21 pa 22 di yanüari, ta uní desaroyadónan di maneho, desaroyadónan, invershonistanan, proveédonan di finansiamentu, lidernan den sektor públiko i potensianan den infrastruktura internashonal. E foro ta diseñá pa plantia e nesesidatnan riba tereno di infrastruktura riba merkado internashonal i pa eksplorá kiko por hasi pa atraé kapital internashonal pa atendé e nesesidatnan aki.

CARIF 2020 a atraé un lista impreshonante di oradónan di klase mundial ku ta inkluí Promé Minister di Jamaica Andrew Holness, kende a habri e foro; Joseph Hew, Minister di Komersio, Planifikashon i Infrastruktura, e di seis miembro reeligí di George Town North di e gobièrnu di Cayman Islands; Kye Rymer, Minister di Transporte, Obranan Públiko i Utilidat di e Gobièrnu di Virgin Islands; Emanuel Da Rosa, Presidente i CEO, di Jamaica Public Service Company i Sarah-Jade Govia, kende ta Water Sector Specialist, den e Ministerio di Obranan Públiko di Trinidad i Tobago i ; Colette Delaney, Chief Executive Officer di CIBC FirstCaribbean.

Pim van der Burg, Managing Director, Corporate Investment Banking di CIBC FirstCaribbean a bisa ku e banko ta patrosiná CARIF 2020 den konteksto di su éksito regional i komo un intermediashon entre sektor públiko i privá pa generá oportunidat di invershon i oumentá e disponibilidat di kapital pa desaroyá infrastruktura.

“Durante di e último 4 añanan banko a regla mas di US$2.3 billion na finansiamentu den sektor di infrastruktura, kombertiendo nos den e finansiadó lider den region.”

E banko a gana tambe dos galardon pa finansiamentu di infrastruktura: Na 2016 IJ Global award pa ‘North America Port of the Year’ pa finansiamentu di e debe i ekspanshon i privatisashon di Kingston Container Terminal; i na 2017 CREF award pa “Best Project Financing” pa finansiamentu di e proyekto di Entropy Cayman Solar, Cayman su proyekto komersial inougural di energia PV solar.

Sr. van der Burg a bisa, “e último añanan nos a eksperensha temporadanan di orkan aktivo, i algun isla den region a konosé un oumento di insidentenan di temblor. Esaki a pone mas lus riba e nesesidat pa desaroyo di infrastruktura ku ta konsentrá riba nos habilidat di ta resistente.

“E nesesidat ta grandi i mester di bion di doler pa modernisá i mehorá e efektividat di efisiensia di koriente, transportashon, telekomunikashon, awa, awa sushi i sektornan ku ta aliá. CARIF 2020 ta e foro perfekto pa hiba e diálogo rondó di e tema aki.”

“CIBC FirstCaribbean su ròl komo un di e kompanianan lider den servisio finansiero den Karibe ta kontribuí na desaroyo kontinuo di nos region, dor di reglá i proveé finansiamentu pa proyektonan ku ta diseñá pa demonstrá e tipo di desaroyo aki. Pero nos ta mira nos mes mas ku un proveedó di e finansiamentu: nos ta mira nos mes komo partner pa e diferente partidonan i ta pa e motibu aki nos ta konsiderá e tipo di foronan aki kritiko.” Sr. van der Burg a añadí.

Mas di 150 delegado di gobièrnunan i sektor priva, invershonistanan, representantenan di sektor bankario, ingenieronan, profeshonalnan den lei i otro sektor ta partisipando na CARIF 2020.

REGIONAL LEADERS TO DISCUSS INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AT CARIF 2020

Willemstad january 21,2020- This year is a pivotal one for investment in infrastructure in the Caribbean and the region is responding to the pressing need to modernize and invest.

For the 4th consecutive year, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank has joined forces with IJ Global, the infrastructure arm of Euromoney Institutional Investor, and New Energy Events, the host of the annual Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF), to present the Caribbean Infrastructure Finance Forum (CARIF). The other title sponsor is KPMG.

CARIF 2020, at the AC Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Jamaica, January 21 to 22, a gathering of policymakers, developers, investors, providers of financing, regional public sector leaders and international infrastructure powerhouses, is designed to map out the region’s infrastructure needs to the international market and explore what can be done to attract international capital to address those needs.

CARIF 2020 has attracted a world-class roster of speakers including the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness who will open the forum; Joseph Hew, Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, Sixth Elected Member for George Town North, Cayman Islands Government; Kye Rymer, Minister for Transportation, Works and Utilities, Government of the Virgin Islands; Emanuel DaRosa, President & CEO, Jamaica Public Service Company and Sarah-Jade Govia, Water Sector Specialist, Ministry of Public Utilities, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and Colette Delaney and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC FirstCaribbean.

Pim van der Burg, Managing Director, Corporate Investment Banking at CIBC FirstCaribbean noted that the bank is sponsoring CARIF 2020 against a backdrop of its success regionally in brokering public and private sector cooperation in generating investment opportunities for, and increasing the availability of, capital for infrastructure development.

“Over the past four years, the bank has arranged in excess of US$2.3 billion in various financing transactions in the infrastructure sector, making us the leading regional financier.”

The bank has also won two major awards for infrastructure financing – the 2016 IJGlobal award for ‘North America Port of the Year’ for the debt financing of expansion and privatization of the Kingston Container Terminal; and the 2017 CREF award for “Best Project Financing” for our project financing of Entropy Cayman Solar, Cayman’s inaugural solar PV commercial project.

Mr. van der Burg said, “the past few years have seen extremely active hurricane seasons, and some of the islands in the region have had increased incidences of earthquakes, bringing into sharp focus, the need for infrastructure development focused on resilience.”

“The needs are great and billions of dollars are required to modernize and enhance the efficiency of power, transportation, telecommunications, water, wastewater and allied sectors: CARIF 2020 is the perfect forum for the essential dialogue around this.”

“CIBC FirstCaribbean’s role as one of the leading financial services companies in the Caribbean is to contribute to the continued development of our region, by arranging and providing financing for projects that are designed to demonstrate that development. But we see ourselves as more than merely providing the financing: we see ourselves as partners to the various stakeholders and this is why we consider this type of forum so critical,” Mr. van der Burg added.

More than 150 delegates from the government and private sector, investors, representatives of the banking, engineering, legal and other sectors, are attending CARIF 2020.