Sint Maarten Police Police Looking for Suspects in Jewelry Store Robbery

Philipsburg, 28th January 2020

Police Looking for Suspects in Jewelry Store Robbery

The Police Patrols were directed, by the central dispatch, to a jewelry store in the Philipsburg vicinity, during the morning hours on Tuesday 28th 2020, for an armed robbery that had just taken place.

According to the information gathered from the patrols on the scene, three masked men, slim in posture and armed with weapons, entered the establishment and began destroying the glass jewelry cases to access the jewels. The masked men then fled the store, on foot, in the direction of Back Street after gathering an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

The Special Unite Robbery (SUR) is requesting any information from persons who may have seen or recognize the suspects connected to this investigation to share this information with the investigating Detectives.

It is only with the help of the community that together we can solve many of these cases.

The detectives can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext 203 204 205, the anonymous tip line # 9300 or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7.