Tourism in all VPCO-schools in collaboration with CHATA. / Thema toerisme op alle vpco-scholen in samenwerking met CHATA.

Tourism in all VPCO-schools in collaboration with CHATA.





Willemstad, January 30, 2020 – In an effort to raise awareness amongst the younger generation that the tourism industry has ample opportunities to offer, VPCO will be giving more attention to this theme on a yearly basis in all its schools.

“In collaboration with CHATA and the diverse companies in the private sector, excellent programs have been developed in all VPCO schools,” according to Elles Zuijdam, initiator of the project. Hotels will provide guided tours, different companies will prepare workshops at the schools and CHATA is the link between the VPCO and its members.

Last week, dr. Albert Schweitzer College Parera kick-started the project. All first- and second-year students had excursions to different tourist locations to see what these areas have to offer regarding culture, nature and history. There were field trips to Landhuis Bloemhof, and Uniek Curaçao. The students at school also completed practical assignments in different languages and participated in a “Taaldorp” in which they had to visit different posts in four languages and had to either, order something or, discuss a problem in a foreign language.

High school students of the third and fourth year had activities that focused on their sector. They passed by the Curaçao International Airport, Curaçao Dolphin Therapy & Research Center, Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, Kontiki Beach Resort, Renaissance Mall & Rif Fort and Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino to learn about the wide range of possibilities their sector has to offer.

Project leader, Iris Ludekuse from Dr. Albert Schweitzer College Parera positively reflects on this initiative. According to Ms. Ludekuse, the collaboration between the companies went well and the students received valuable information about the job diversity within the tourism sector. Due to the project-based nature of this initiative, the students were given an idea of what it is like to work in the tourism sector by coming together on multiple days to realize their objectives. As a consequence, the students were intrinsically motivated and performed in an enthusiastic manner. The school is grateful for the support of the CHATA-members such as the complimentary transportation for the students arranged by FBTT Travel. This initiative would not have been possible without their help.

Moreover, the schools have had the opportunity to visit different hotels and resorts. These visits go hand in hand with the different projects in class, such as the conversion of the classroom into a travel agency, the creation of an imaginary touristic island and the creation of a special world map dedicated to countries belonging the biggest markets for Curaçao as a destination.

Recently, CHATA launched the Kla pa Turismo project of which the goal is to train 300 individuals to join the tourism sector. Kla pa Turismo focusses on the importance of the sector as well as the demand of competent labor power. Given the fact that the tourism sector is progressing, we have to make sure that our education system has a direct involvement with the private sector in order to develop close ties between the two. CHATA is extremely happy and content with the initiative of VPCO. Lastly, CHATA is proud to have taken part in this program and gladly offers its support in the form of collaborations between its members with the intention to repeat this program on a yearly basis.

Thema toerisme op alle vpco-scholen in samenwerking met CHATA.

Willemstad, 30 januari 2020: Om een bijdrage te leveren aan het bewustzijn dat de toerismesector veel mogelijkheden biedt, gaat de VPCO op al haar scholen jaarlijks aandacht besteden aan dit thema om jongeren te interesseren voor de sector.

“In samenwerking met de CHATA en diverse bedrijven uit de private sector zijn er op alle scholen mooie programma’s ontwikkeld” volgens Elles Zuijdam, initiatiefneemster van het project.

Zo verzorgen hotels rondleidingen, komen verschillende bedrijven op de scholen workshops verzorgen en is CHATA de verbindende factor tussen de VPCO en haar leden.

Afgelopen week beet het dr. Albert Schweitzer College Parera de spits af. Alle onderbouwklassen gingen op pad naar diverse toeristische bestemmingen om te zien wat deze te bieden hebben op het gebied van cultuur, natuur en geschiedenis. Zo waren er excursies naar landhuis Bloemhof en Uniek Curaçao. Ook werkten de leerlingen op school aan praktische opdrachten in verschillende talen en namen ze deel aan een taaldorp waarbij ze in vier talen verschillende posten langs moesten om iets te bestellen of een probleem te bespreken in een vreemde taal.

De bovenbouwleerlingen hadden activiteiten die gericht waren op hun sector. Zij gingen langs bij Curaçao International Airport, Curaçao Dolphin Therapy & Research Center, Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, Kontiki Beach Resort, Renaissance Mall & Rif Fort en Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino om daar te zien hoeveel mogelijkheden er zijn in hun sector.

Projectleider Iris Ludekuse van het dr. Albert Schweitzer College Parera kijkt heel tevreden terug. De samenwerking met de bedrijven verliep heel goed. De leerlingen hebben veel geleerd over de diversiteit aan banen die er is binnen deze sector.

Doordat er in projectvorm is gewerkt hebben ze, net als in de sector, samen gedurende meerdere dagen aan een opdracht moeten werken, waarin alles wat ze geleerd hebben samenkwam. Hierdoor waren de leerlingen intrinsiek gemotiveerd en veel enthousiaster aan het werk.

De school is dankbaar voor de inzet van de leden van CHATA en de sponsoring van busvervoer door FBTT. Zonder hun hulp was dit programma niet mogelijk geweest.

De scholen voor funderend onderwijs gaan ook op bezoek bij verschillende hotels en resorts en hebben ook projecten in de klas, zoals het ombouwen van de klas tot een reisbureau, het ontwerpen van hun eigen toeristische eiland en het maken van een wereldkaart met alle belangrijke landen voor Curaçao.

Onlangs heeft CHATA het project ’Kla Pa Turismo’ gelanceerd. Het doel hiervan is om 300 mensen zonder een vaste baan om- en bij te scholen zodat zij de sector kunnen binnentreden. ‘Kla Pa Turismo’ focust zowel op de belangrijkheid van de sector als op de vraag naar competente personeelskracht. Echter, als er momenteel gekeken wordt naar de laatste positieve ontwikkelingen binnen de sector, zullen we in de toekomst ons onderwijssysteem meer moeten gaan betrekken bij het bedrijfsleven. Op deze manier brengen we de private sector en het onderwijs dichter bij elkaar. Daarom is CHATA erg blij en ontzettend tevreden met dit initiatief van de VPCO. CHATA is trots deel uit te kunnen maken van dit programma en biedt graag ondersteuning in de vorm van samenwerking met haar leden met als doel dat het programma zich jaarlijks herhaalt.