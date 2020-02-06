E restorant tambe a keda kompletamente renobá: Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino ta anunsiá reapertura di Nautilus Restaurant
WILLEMSTAD – Renaissance Curaçao Resort ta kontentu di selebrá reapertura di Nautilus Restaurant. Manera ya tur hende sá resientemente e restaurant konosí pa ofresé e mihó Sunday Brunch na Kòrsou tambe a forma parti di e remodelashon ekstenso di Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino. Awe, Nautilus Restaurant por brinda asiento na 100 persona di manera ku huéspetnan por disfrutá di un área kulinario internashonal ku aksentonan lokal. Anekso na e restaurant tambe tin e Blue Bar ku ta ofresé próksimamente un variashon di diferente aksento di e popular “Blue Curaçao” cocktail.
Durante di un enkuentro ku prensa djarason último ehekutivonan di Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino a presentá henter e konsepto di Renaissance Re-Invented ku ta inkluí e renobashon di e hotèl kompletu i tambe un presentashon di Nautilus Restaurant. E restorant ta reflehá un atmósfera trankil i relahante ku ta kuadra perfektamente den e diseño nobo di e hotèl. E popular Sunday Brunch ta aksesibel atrobe den su lugar di kustumber riba tur djadumingu for di 12’or di mèrdia pa 3’or di atardi. Pa selebrá Dia di San Valentino, 14 di febrüari próksimo Nautilus Restaurant tin un bufèt spesial na $39 pa persona. Pa reservashon por email dbacuna@curacaorenaissance.com òf yama 531.5182.
Nautilus pa henter famia:
Ademas di esei Nautilus Restaurant ta masha stimá pa e famia kompletu ya ku ta kombiná un dushi menú ku un ratu dibertido pa e muchanan. Konsiente ku e muchanan ta futuro di mañan, Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino ta adoptá e filosofia di Wind Creek Hospitality dor di empoderá e imaginashon di e muchanan motivando nan pa keda inspirá di un manera positivo. E ‘place-mats’ pa mucha ta ilustrá un oséano (Nautilus) figurando un variashon di pùzel, wega i quiz– tur ta pèrmití e mucha dibertí su mes di un manera edukativo miéntras e ta warda su kuminda.
Selebrá na Nautilus!
No lubidá ku tur hende ku selebrá nan kumpleaño na Nautilus, ta risibí un desayuno, lunch òf dinner grátis riba dia di nan kumpleaño- ora ku nan mustra un ID i wòrdu kompañá pa dos otro persona mas. Por hasi esaki 3 dia promé ku e fecha- te ku 3 dia despues di e fecha natal. Tuma nota ku ta únikamente e persona ku ta selebrando su kumpleaño ta risibí su plato komplementario. *Si bin ku un persona só, ta risibí 50% di deskuento. Pa hasi un reservashon na Nautilus por yama 435.5000 òf email nautilus@curacaorenaissance.com Kòrda ku tin WiFi i parkeo grátis pa tur kliente.
