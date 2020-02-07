CHATA ta inisiá i aña nobo ku su miembronan. / CHATA rings in the new year with its members

CHATA ta inisiá i aña nobo ku su miembronan.

Willemstad, 7 di febrüari 2020 – Ayera’nochi CHATA a tene su promé evento pa habri e aña nobo den kompania di su miembro- i kolaboradornan. E evento a tuma lugá na un di e hotèlnan mas resien den e industria, kual ta Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino. Aki invitadonan a keda risibí na entrada pa akobratnan skupidó di kandela mientras nan ta aserká e evento bistí segun tema, algu blanku.

Durante e evento, e presidente i CEO di CHATA, Sr. Miles Mercera, a habri e anochi yamando bon biní ku un diskurso i presentashon kaminda el a pone enfasis riba e desaroyonan den sektor di turismo i hospitalidat. E la kontinuá na introdusí CHATA su lema pa e aña akí: ‘Turismo 2020: invertiendo den nos hendenan’, splikando ku e enfasis pa e aña akí lo ta riba servisio. “Nos meta ta pa kontinuamente traha riba mehoransa di establesementunan den hospitalidat i turismol i e servisio duná na nos turista i lokalnan.

Pa medio di invershon den nos mes hendenan, nos ta krea un eksperensia mas plasentero pa turista i alabes kontribuí na nos komunidat lokal. Nos ta konstruí varios kamber di hotèl i trese mas aerolinea, pero finalmente loke ta mas importante pa nos destinashon no ta nos aeropuerto kompletamente renobá o un hotèl nobo, pero ta i lo keda nos hendenan. Nos hendenan ta representá nos isla I pa e motibu aki ora un hende menshoná Kòrsou, nos ke pa nan asosiá esaki imediatemente ku e bon servisio ku nan a risibí durante nan bishita.”, Sr. Mercera ta kompartí.

Un di e diferente maneranan ku CHATA ta sigui pone enfasis riba servisio i nos hendenan ta ku su proyekto mas resien ‘Kla Pa Turismo’ ku ta enfoká riba invershon den nos hendenan lokal pa medio di treining pa asina nan ta bon prepará i tin tambe un mentalidat enfoká riba servisio. Den kuadro di esaki, CHATA a lansa un video di servisio ku ta ilustrá e difrerente servisionan ofresé riba nos isla. E video ta ilustrá e importansia di duna bon servisio na tantu nos propio hendenan komo nos turistanan, enkurashando nan pa bolbe bishitá nos isla i tambe e establesementunan.

E anochi a kontinuá ku un sorpresa, kaminda Coral Restoration Foundation Curacao i tambe Sea Turtle Conservation Curaçao, a risibi un donashon generoso di ANG. 6000 kada unu ku a keda rekoudá durante e Curaçao Dive Festival 2019, organisá pa Dive Curaçao den kolaborashon ku CHATA. Kontinuando den un esfera generoso, a anunsia un rekonosementu di CHATA pa ‘Empleado di Aña’, kende ta Sra. Indeliënne Reenis di Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino i tambe ‘Supervisor di Aña’ kende ta Sra. Iris Faneyt di Avila Beach Hotel. E ganadornan a risibí un rekonosementu di CHATA i tambe un pasashi ida i buelta patrosiná pa Avianca. Sr. Alexis Jake di Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino tambe a risibí un rekonosementu komo ‘Embahador di Kòrsou’, pa su esfuersonan i a keda opsekiá ku un pasashi ida i buelta, patrosiná pa Avianca i estadia na Papagayo Beach Hotel.

Despues di e presentashon i diskursonan, e invitadonan, bou di kua e Presidente di Direktiva di CHATA, Sr. Hans Slier i nos Minister di Desaroyo Ekonomiko, Sra. Giselle Mc William, a kontinua disfrutando ku otro di e evento ku entretenimiento di DJ Ryan, Juni Juliet i tambe un presentashon speshal di nos Rei di Tumba, Ray Lauffer. Kuminda i bebida na e evento tabata na enkargo di Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino i e anochi eksotoso a keda klousura ku un tremendo presentashon di vürwerk.

Un danki ta bai na tur patrosinadó di e evento: Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Licores Maduro, Polar, Dewar’s, Avianca, Papagayo Curaçao, Inspiración Curaçao, Plantage Mendez Nevez i tambe 3D Curaçao Professional Fireworks Display.

CHATA rings in the new year with its members

Willemstad, February 7, 2020 – Last night, CHATA hosted their Year Opening event surrounded by its members and partners. The event took place at one of the newest hotels in the industry, Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino where the invitees were welcomed at the entrance by captivating fire breathing acrobats as they walked into the event dressed in something white.

During the event, CHATA’s President and CEO, Miles Mercera, started the evening off with a welcome speech and presentation, highlighting several developments within the Hospitality and Tourism industry. He continued to introduce CHATA’s slogan of the year ‘Tourism 2020: Investing in our People’; stating that the focus this year will be on service. “We strive to continuously work towards improving the hospitality and tourism establishments and the service that is provided to the tourists and our locals. By investing in our people, we are creating a more enjoyable experience for tourists as well as contributing to our local community. We can continue to build hotel rooms and bring in more airlines, but ultimately the most important asset of our destination isn’t our newly renovated airport or a new hotel, it is and will remain our people. Our people represent our island, therefore when someone mentions Curaçao, we want them to associate it immediately with the great service they received when they visited.”, shares Mr. Mercera. One of the many ways CHATA continues to put emphasis on service and the community is with the recently launched ‘Kla Pa Turismo’ project, that focuses on investing in our locals by training them to become skilled, service-minded individuals. On that note, CHATA launched a service video which focuses on all the services provided on our island. The video demonstrates the importance of giving good service to both our local people and our tourists, encouraging them to return back to our island.

The night continued with a surprise donation to the Coral Restoration Foundation Curaçao and the Sea Turtle Conservation Curaçao where both organizations received a generous donation of ANG 6,000.- from funds that were raised during the Curaçao Dive Festival 2019 organized by Dive Curaçao in collaboration with CHATA. To continue in the trend of giving, the CHATA awards were announced for 'Employee of the year', Ms. Ideliënne Reenis from Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino and the 'Supervisor of the year', Ms. Iris Faneyt from Avila Beach Hotel. The winners received a CHATA award and were gifted with a round trip ticket powered by Avianca. Mr. Alexis Jake from Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino also received the 'Curaçao Ambassador Award' for his efforts and was gifted a round trip ticket powered by Avianca and a weekend-stay at Papagayo Beach Hotel.

Once the presentations and the speeches had been concluded, the guests, amongst them the Chairman of CHATA, Mr. Hans Slier and the Minister of Economic Development, Giselle Mc William, continued to sip their drinks and mingle with each other during an evening of entertainment with DJ Ryan, Juni Juliet and a special appearance by the ‘Rei di Tumba’, Ray Lauffer. The event was catered by Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino and as the night came to an end, fireworks lit up the sky to close off another successful CHATA Year Opening event.

A big thank you to the sponsors of the event, Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Licores Maduro, Polar, Dewar’s, Avianca, Papagayo Curaçao, Inspiración Curaçao, Plantage Mendez Nevez and 3D Curaçao Professional Fireworks Display.