Sint Maarten Police Philipsburg, Man injured during robbery

Philipsburg, Februari 10th 2020

Man injured during robbery

The detectives of the Special Unit Robberies are investigating an robbery that took place on Saturday February 08th 2020 about 03.10 am, in the area of Maho area where a man was shot and injured.

Several police patrols, the Police Forensic Department, and the Ambulance Department were sent to the location to investigate the situation. On the scene the police patrol found an male victim bleeding from a gunshot wounds to his leg.

The victim stated that he was sitting in a bar in the area of Maho reef when a man entered the bar brandishing a firearm. Under threat of a firearm, the suspect robbed a tourist couple who were also in the bar, of their belongings.

The victim with the initials V.M.S.S, explained to the police officers that he shot in, by the suspect, while trying to prevent the tourist couple from being robbed. After injuring the victims, the robber fled in the direction of Mullet-Bay.

The Ambulance personnel treated the victim on the scene, before rushing him to the St. Maarten Medical Center. His wounds were not life threatening .

The detectives investigating this armed robbery case is asking anyone who has information to please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300.

You can also visit the police website at http://www.policesxm.sx or leave a message via our facebook page (PoliceForce of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.

Department of Economic Licenses held an informative session at Philipsburg Police station

Representatives of the department of Economic Licenses held an informative session with the Community Police Officers and young cadets of the Sint Maarten Police force on Friday January 31, 2020.

The session was relates to licensing policies and procedures, opening hours regulations and dealing with infractions encountered within the business community and within public transportation.

The departments vowed to explore avenues towards achieving closer cooperation between the KPSM and the Ministry of TEATT, to operate more effectively and efficiently in carrying out their parallel tasks.

Present from the department of Economic Licenses were Valya Pantophlet, Justine Webster, Julia Solognier and Jacqueline Peterson. The police was represented by the community officers Steven Carty and Arcella Leonard.