Government of Sint Maarten

** 6 COVID-19 recoveries today **

As of November 5th, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however six (6) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty four (24). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand five hundred nine (4509).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty three (23) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand four hundred ten (4410). Thirty (30) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The total number of persons tested is 62, 056.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

For your safety, continue to wear your masks, reduce social contacts, and sanitize or wash your hands frequently.

