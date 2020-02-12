CHATA ta rekonosé tur strea di industria di e di kuater kuartal di 2019

Willemstad, (12 Febrüari 2020) – E seremonia di otorgashon di ‘Stars of the Industry’ di e di kuater kuartal di 2019 a tuma lugá na Meat the Fish, kende ta un miembro di CHATA. Durante di e evento akí varios empleado i supervisor, nominá pa medio di miembronan di CHATA, a keda rekonosé pa nan bon étika di trabou. Kada nominado a risibí un opeskio di parti di JL Penha, CurAloe i Bottles Curaçao.

Kada kuartal CHATA ta enfatisá un diferente kalidat personal ku un empleado ehemplar mester tin pa por ehekutá su profeshon den e industria di hospitalidat i turismo. E kuartal aki e enfoke ta: kon e èkstra esfuerso na trabou por result den logronan grandi.

Di akuerdo ku Presidente i CEO di CHATA, Sr. Miles Mercera, “Tur kuartal nos meta ta pa enfoká riba diferente kalidatnan ku un hende ta poseé ku ta keda altamente balorá pa nan supervisor. Nos ta duna atenshon na e empleadonan ku ta hasi lo máksimo pa tene nan klientenan kontentu i ta dispuesto pa hasi un esfuerso speshal pa haña un resultado ku ta benefsiá nan trabou i e sektor di hospitalidat i turismo na Kòrsou”.

CHATA to orguyoso pa kompartí e resultadonan di e ‘Stars of the Industry Award’ di e di kuater kuartal di 2019.

Miembro di CHATA Nomber di Empleado Posishon di Empleado Academy Hotel Michelangelo de Bies Chef de Cuisine Amazing Cleaning Services Yonys A. Colina Molleda Housekeeper Avila Beach Hotel Rebekah Voss Chef de Partie Avila Beach Hotel Nataly Sirvania Restaurant Captain Baoase Luxury Resort Estrella Yorks Senior Lead Reservations Coordinator Carnaval Casino Paulina Flanders Cashier CHATA Chris Snijders Marketing & Communication Intern Curacao Ecocity Project N.V | Curaloe Roseline Constancia Shop Assistant Dolphin Academy Renate Hagenaars Dolphin Trainer FBTT Travel B.V. Christy Sjollema Assistant Cruise Operator Floris Suite Hotel Isabel Reina Cuevas Housekeeper Oasis Coral Estate Beach, Dive & Wellness Resort Jeribelle Francois Housekeeper Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino Diviana de Leeuw Server Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino Damaris Bautisma Assistant Housekeeping Manager Santa Barbara Beach and Golf Resort Maurice Wright Food and Beverage Server Sea Aquarium Park Brigitte Bourret Sea Lion Trainer Sea Aquarium Park Jonathan Cremona Coordinator Sea Lion Department

Miembro di CHATA Nomber di Supervisor Posishon di Supervisor Ocean Encounters Curaçao Lysandra Mulder Shop Supervisor Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino Jacob Faysal Sintiago Engineering Supervisor Carnaval Casino Isoline Philips Floor Supervisor Carnaval Casino Chahaira Sambo Shift Manager Casino Santa Barbara Beach and Golf Resort Morelo Godfried Engineering Supervisor Senior & CO Landhuis Chobolobo Arnel Lagoenberg Warehouse Supervisor Senior & Co Landhuis Chobolobo Stacy-Caine Trotman Bar & Events Supervisor Hilton Curaçao Romeo Senat Supervisor Recreation Center

Mas aleu, CHATA a hasi uso di e oportunidat akí tambe pa selebrá i otorgá e partisipantenan di e diferente kursonan di idioma ku nan sertifikado di partisipashon. CHATA ta felisitá tur partisipante ku nan logro.

CHATA Stars of the Industry Q4-2019

Willemstad (February 12, 2020) – The award ceremony of the Stars of the Industry 4th quarter of 2019 was held at CHATA member Meat the Fish. During this event, the 4th quarter employees and supervisors nominated by a variety of CHATA members were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received a gift provided by the JL Penha, CurAloe and Bottles Curaçao.

Every quarter CHATA focuses on a different personal quality a person has that brings out the best in them while working in the hospitality/tourism industry. This quarter we focus on how going that extra mile at work, can result in great achievements.

According to President & CEO, Mr. Miles Mercera, “Every quarter, we strive to focus on a different quality a person possesses that is highly valued by their supervisors. We’re shedding light on those employees who go above and beyond to make their customers happy and are willing to make a special effort to get a positive result that benefits their work environment and the hospitality & tourism industry of Curaçao”.

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 4th quarter of 2019:

CHATA Member Name Employee Position Employee Academy Hotel Michelangelo de Bies Chef de Cuisine Amazing Cleaning Services Yonys A. Colina Molleda Housekeeper Avila Beach Hotel Rebekah Voss Chef de Partie Avila Beach Hotel Nataly Sirvania Restaurant Captain Baoase Luxury Resort Estrella Yorks Senior Lead Reservations Coordinator Carnaval Casino Paulina Flanders Cashier CHATA Chris Snijders Marketing & Communication Intern Curacao Ecocity Project N.V | Curaloe Roseline Constancia Shop Assistant Dolphin Academy Renate Hagenaars Dolphin Trainer FBTT Travel B.V. Christy Sjollema Assistant Cruise Operator Floris Suite Hotel Isabel Reina Cuevas Housekeeper Oasis Coral Estate Beach, Dive & Wellness Resort Jeribelle Francois Housekeeper Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino Diviana de Leeuw Server Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino Damaris Bautisma Assistant Housekeeping Manager Santa Barbara Beach and Golf Resort Maurice Wright Food and Beverage Server Sea Aquarium Park Brigitte Bourret Sea Lion Trainer Sea Aquarium Park Jonathan Cremona Coordinator Sea Lion Department

CHATA Member Name Supervisor Position Supervisor Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino Jacob Faysal Sintiago Engineering Supervisor Carnaval Casino Isoline Philips Floor Supervisor Carnaval Casino Chahaira Sambo Shift Manager Casino Santa Barbara Beach and Golf Resort Morelo Godfried Engineering Supervisor Senior & CO Landhuis Chobolobo Arnel Lagoenberg Warehouse Supervisor Senior & Co Landhuis Chobolobo Stacy-Caine Trotman Bar & Events Supervisor Hilton Curaçao Romeo Senat Supervisor Recreation Center

Furthermore, CHATA also took the opportunity to provide and celebrate the participants of the language courses with a certificate for successful completion. CHATA congratulates all participants for their achievement.

About the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association

Founded in 1967, the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA), represents the interest of all private parties in the tourism sector. CHATA’s main mission is to deliver a visible, leading and effective (marketing) contribution towards a vibrant and sustainable Curaçao tourism/hospitality product. In cooperation with its many partners in the private and governmental sector it strives to develop Curaçao to meet its full potential.

At present CHATA has over 200 members including, hotels and apartments, airlines, car rentals, restaurants, tour operators and destination management, attractions, the airport, industry and trade development, World Trade Center, advertising and publishing, banking, insurance, training and consultancy, resort development, dive operators, shops and other tourism related businesses.