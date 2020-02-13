Kla Pa Turismo: Asistèntnan di kushina ta sigui pa siguiente fase. / Kla Pa Turismo Kitchen Assistants move on to the next phase

Kla Pa Turismo: Asistèntnan di kushina ta sigui pa siguiente fase.

Willemstad, (February 13, 2020) – Djarason último, e partisipantenan di Kla Pa Turismo tabatin nan último dia den kushina na skol promé ku nan drenta nan temporada di treining praktiko den e diferente kompanianan manera e.o. Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort, Kura Hulanda Village & Spa, Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, Papagayo Curaçao, Chogogo Dive & Beach Resort, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Dreams Curacao, Baoase Luxury Resort, Morena Resort Curacao, Restaurant & Café Gouverneur de Rouville i Aan Zee BV.

Pa konmemorá nan ultimo dia den kushina di skol, e partisipantenan a invitá partnernan di Kla Pa Turismo pa un almuerso sukulento kaminda nan a prepará diferente kuminda i desèrt.

Nan a transformá e lokal kreando un ambiente akohido kaminda nan a risibí tur invitado ku un sonrisa amikal. Kada partisipante a prepará un plato ku nan propio karakteristika, kual ta nifiká ku tur invitado a saboriá un plato diferente.

Tabatin platonan ku ta inkluí tenderloin, filèt di galiña i kompaña ku risoto, aros, baked pataoes i bèrdura.Tabatin tambe platonan ku sous na banda o ku piko di gayo agregá. Promé ku a kuminsa, kada partisipante a presentá nan plato na e persona ku ta bai komé i nan tabata habrí pa risibí reakshon i komentario. Na final di e almuerso e partisipantenan a sigui parti desèrt, un eiskrim di kas delisioso i bolo di chukulati i kòfi. Banda di e kuminda i desèrt sukulento, e servisio tabata bon i e sonrisanan di e partisipantenan tabata kaluroso.

Tabata un manera perfekto pa yega na un final di e promé kapítulo di teoria di e programa Kla Pa Turismo. CHATA ta deseá e partisipantenan e mihó deseonan ku nan programa di treining praktiko i mas ku klaro lo keda monitoreá tur partisipante regularmente pa sigurá éksito di kada unu.

Inskripshon pa e proyekto Kla Pa Turismo ta posibel, djasabra 15 di febrüari 2020, di 9’or pa 2’or na Sentro Multifunshonal Barber, Bandabou i tambe durante siman na ofisina di CHATA. Pa mas informashon i/o inskripshon bishitá nos wèpsait www.klapaturismo.com

Kla Pa Turismo Kitchen Assistants move on to the next phase

Willemstad, (February 13, 2020) – Last Wednesday, the Kla Pa Turismo (hereinafter referred to as KTP) Kitchen Assistants had their last day in the kitchen, before entering their training period at one of the hotel partners such as, Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort, Kura Hulanda Village & Spa, Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, Papagayo Curaçao, Chogogo Dive & Beach Resort, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Dreams Curacao, Baoase Luxury Resort, Morena Resort Curacao, Restaurant & Café Gouverneur de Rouville and Aan Zee BV.

To commemorate their last day in the kitchen, the participants decided to invite the Kla Pa Turismo partners for a delicious lunch where they prepared diverse meals and desserts. They transformed the classroom with a cozy set up and welcomed the invitees with a smile. Each participant prepared a dish with their own twist, meaning that everyone in the room had a different lunch plate.

There were plates that included tenderloin, chicken cutlet, stir fried chicken filet and were accompanied by risotto, rice, oven baked potatoes with nicely steamed, blanched or sautéed vegetables. There were also dishes that had salsa on the side or pico de gallo added to it. Before digging in, each student presented their dish to the person eating it and were open to receive feedback. At the end of the lunch, the participants continued to distribute the desserts, a delicious homemade ice cream and a coffee and chocolate cake. Besides the delicious food and dessert, the service was good and smiles of the participants were heartwarming.

It was the perfect way to end yet another theoretical chapter of the Kla Pa Turismo program. CHATA wishes the participants the best of luck with their training program at one of the hotel partners, we will be checking up on them regularly to make sure they are doing well.

Registration for the Kla Pa Turismo project is open on Saturday February 15, 2020 at Sentro Multifunshonal Barber, Bandabou, from 9AM – 2PM or pass by the CHATA office during the week. For more information about registration, visit www.klapaturismo.com