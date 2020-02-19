Sint Maarten Police: Descriptive detail of suspect lead to swift arrest  / Attempted armed robbery in Middle Region

Descriptive detail of suspect lead to swift arrest

The Special Robbery Unit is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Chinese restaurant located on the Union road, at approximately 08:10 pm on Tuesday February 18th 2020.

The police on the scene were informed that one (1) masked male, dressed in black clothing, entered the establishment brandishing a machete and demanded the restaurant’s daily earning. The suspect then fled the establishment on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. On his way out of the establishment suspect used his machete to damages a vehicle while passing.

Based on the description given to the police dispatch after the robbery had taken place, an officer in the vicinity was able to recognize the suspect and quickly apprehend him. The suspect with initials J.H was arrested and brought to the Police headquarters in Philipsburg where he will remain in custody pending further investigation.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to commend the caller in this case for their job well done on providing the descriptive details needed to swiftly apprehend the suspect. We have taken the liberty to put together an infomercial on what information you can be sure to provide in a emergency situation to help the police dispatch provide enough information the quickly apprehend a suspect.

Please visit our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) to view this infomercial ( pinned at the top of our page for easy accessibility ) that can one day be of a great assistance not only to us as law enforcers but also to help protect yourself from having one less suspect on the loose.

Attempted armed robbery in Middle Region

The Special Unit Robbery is investigating an attempted armed robbery with a firearm. This attempt took place at a restaurant in the area of Middle Region, at approximately 11:15 pm on Tuesday February 18th 2020.

On the scene, the police patrol learned that one male, masked and dressed in black, threatened the people inside the establishment with a fire arm. The male was unsuccessful in the attempt to rob the restaurant; he fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The police force is asking the community of Sint Maarten to be vigilant, there seems to be an upward trend in armed robberies and we are urging the community to come forward with any information that may help faster apprehend a suspect.

Together we can combat crime, See Something, Say Something!

The detectives investigating this attempted armed robbery case are asking anyone with information about this attempt to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous via the tip contact form. Or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.