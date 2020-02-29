Advertisements
Larimar case in Belair Community Center from March 9th through March 13th 

Philipsburg – The Joint Court of Justice hereby informs the general public that the Court proceedings of the “Larimar” case, that are to take place from March 9th through March 13th 2020, will be held at the Belair Community Center (Welgelegen Rd. 59, Cay Hill). The Court has chosen this location to facilitate a suitable accommodation due to safety precautions and the number of suspects on trial, as well as the expected number of press attendees and general public interested. 

 

The court sessions are slated to start at 9:00 am on the days mentioned above.

The public is advised to arrive at the latest  by 8:45 am. Persons attending the sessions can be required to register at the door and to show a valid ID. It is not allowed to make phone calls, audio- or video recordings in the courtroom. Please be advised that entrance will be restricted  if the public seating area is full.

