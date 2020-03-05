Sint Maarten Police Press Release

Philipsburg, March 5th 2020

Three arrest made in connection with a series of robberies

Following a series of robberies stemming back to November 2019 the St.Maarten Police Force has been working tirelessly to apprehend the culprits involved.

On Wednesday 4th March the KPSM Arrest Team arrested three men with initials A.JP. S (20), F.M C-R (28) and J.N.I. R (26) for their suspected involvement in these chains of robberies that have been taking place on both sides of the island.

The Special Unit Robbery conducted a house search by the residence of suspects, and were able to recover several items. All items found during the searches have been confiscated pending further investigation.

These suspects are accused of committing a series of robberies dating back to late November of the year 2019.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to thank the community for its assistance in provided the information that made it possibel to apprehend these dangerous suspects. For any persons who may have more information in connection to any robberies that may have taken place during the time period, we ask that you do not hesitate to contact the Special Robbery Unit.

The more the community comes together to assist the police in the combat against these crimes the faster the robber(s) can be apprehended.

The Special Unite Robbery (SUR) can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext 203 204 205, the anonymous tip line # 9300 or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx

St. Maarten Heineken Regatta tips

St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is upon us once again and the Sint Maarten Police Force would like to urge the general public, locals and visitors alike, to party with caution.

We will be vigilant throughout all events taking place during this Regatta weekend and we ask all to do the same. Crime does not sleep and you should protect yourself and your belongings by keeping in mind a few safety tips while attending the events of the Heineken Regatta 2020.

Remember the 3 A’s of Crime Prevention