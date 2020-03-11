STUDIANTENAN FEMENINO, FUTURO BANKERONAN, TA DAL PROME PASO DEN BANKO SERKA  CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN / FEMALE STUDENTS, FUTURE BANKERS, GET A FIRST TASTE OF A DAY IN BANKING AT CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN 

STUDIANTENAN FEMENINO, FUTURO BANKERONAN, TA DAL PROME PASO DEN BANKO SERKA

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN

Willemstad- 10 di Mart 2020 – Hende muhénan hóben rònt Karibe a yena filialnan i ofisina prinsipal di e banko regional CIBC FirstCaribbean pa okupá un kantidat di posishon pa un dia komo parti di aktividatnan rondó di Dia Internashonal di Hende Muhé 2020.

Lichaira Sirvania, un studiante di dos aña den su estudio di Commercieel Medewerker Bank en Verzekeringswezen na College of the Dutch Caribbean (CDC) i Rogheny Reenis, un studiante den su di dos aña di estudio di Bank-en Verzekeringswezen na University of the Dutch Caribbean ( UDC), a djòin gerensia i ehekutivonan haltu di e banko pasando den henter e operashon bankario pa haña un bista di e vários trabounan ku ta keda realisá pa e mas di 3,000 empleadonan den banko, mayoria di nan hende muhé manera nan mes.

E akshon pa laga futuro bankeronan, awe hóben, kana ku ehekutivonan den banko pa un dia tabata parti di e ehersisio di e banko den henter a region kaminda e banko tin presensha na okashon di Dia Internashonal di Hende Muhé ku a keda selebrá rònt mundu riba djadumingu 8 di Mart último.

Tantu Sirvania komo Reenis a keda envolví i tabatin bon aporte durante di reunionnan. Ehekutivonan di CIBC FirstCaribbean a yama e studiantenan bon bini i a envolví nan den aktividatnan relatá na Personal Credit, International Corporate Banking/Wealth Management, Finance, Investment Banking, Corporate Banking Retail i Forex & Derivatives Sales/Treasury. E intenshon tabata pa mustra e hòbinan ku tin muchu mas posibilidatnan di karera den un banko ku simplemente e funshonnan konosí di servisio na kliente.

Sra. Lysaira Ortela, Marketing Manager di CIBC FirstCaribbean na Kòrsou a bisa “Esaki ta e di dos aña ku nos ta duna dos studiante femenino e chèns pa haña un eksperensha real ku tur área kaminda banko por ofresé nan un oportunidat. Nos di CIBC FirstCaribbean ta kontentu di por ofresé oportunidat aki na e studiantenan, kendenan a demostrá di tin tur e pashon i ambishon, pa subi na e nivelnan mas haltu den banko.”

Ámbos studiante a rekonosé ku e dia kanando ku ehekutivonan femenino di CIBC FirstCaribbean a duna nan un perspektiva nobo riba posibilidatnan den e banko i a alimentá nan interes pa un dia tuma un funshon di ehekutivo bankario.

FEMALE STUDENTS, FUTURE BANKERS, GET A FIRST TASTE OF A DAY IN BANKING AT CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN

Willemstad March 10, 2020 – All across the region eager young women filed into the branches and offices of regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean to “fill” a variety of positions for one day recently celebrating the International Women’s day 2020.

Lichaira Sirvania, a sophomore studying Commercieel Medewerker Bank en Verzekeringswezen at the College of the Dutch Caribbean and Rogheny Reenis a Sophmore majoring in Bank- en verzekeringswezen at the University of the Dutch Caribbean joined meetings with senior managers and executives or went on the frontlines with retail staff to get a feel for the various roles performed by the bank’s 3000 employees, most of them females.

The “job shadow” was one of the bank’s key activities across its 16-member regional footprint to mark International Women’s Day observed around the world on that date. Both Sirvania as Reenis were engaged and “fully participated and had a good input” during meetings. Executives at CIBC FirstCaribbean welcomed the students and engaged them in activities in Personal Credit, International Corporate Banking/ Wealth Management, Finance, Investment Banking, Corporate Banking, Retail and Forex & Derivatives Sales / Treasury. The job shadow was intended to show the students that there was a whole lot more to banking that just the familiar retail functions.

Ms. Lysaira Ortela, the Marketing Manager of CIBC FirstCaribbean in Curaçao said “This is the second year we give two female students the opportunity for themselves to get a real-life experience of the whole spectrum of opportunities banking has to offer. CIBC FirstCaribbean is delighted to provide this unique opportunity to these students, who in the future, seems to have all the passion and ambition, to make it to a senior position in banking.”

Both students acknowledged that the day shadowing CIBC FirstCaribbean female Senior Executives provided them with a whole new perspective on possibilities within banking and awakened their ambition to one day also take the seat as a senior bank executive