SER ta eksplorá futuro di Penshun di Behes (AOV) na Kòrsou en relashon ku diferente senario di migrashon

SER brengt verkenning uit over toekomst van AOV op Curaçao in relatie tot verschillende migratiescenario’s

Op woensdag 11 maart 2020 heeft de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) zijn Verkenning over ‘De toekomst van de AOV op Curaçao; een vergelijking tussen verschillende migratiescenario’s’ aangeboden aan de Minister-president, de overige Ministers, de Voorzitter van de Staten, het Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS) en de Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB).

De Verkenning richt zich specifiek op de toekomstige financiële houdbaarheid van de oudedagvoorziening, de Algemene Ouderdomsverzekering (AOV). Uitgaande van diverse bevolkingsprognoses met verschillende aannames over de ontwikkeling van migratie, zijn op basis van scenario-denken prognoses gemaakt van de toekomstige financiële situatie van de AOV.

Het vraagstuk van de toekomstige houdbaarheid van de sociale voorzieningen is met de toenemende tekorten bij de sociale fondsen een onderwerp van groeiende zorg. Het risico dat het huidige voorzieningenniveau van de sociale zekerheid op korte termijn reeds onbetaalbaar wordt indien de onderliggende oorzaken van deze tekorten niet worden geadresseerd en er geen beleidskeuzes worden gemaakt, neemt toe.

De Verkenning van de SER is de eerste in een reeks van Verkenningen met als overkoepelend thema ‘Migratie en Sociaaleconomische ontwikkeling Curaçao’.

Sociaaleconomische vraagstukken gerelateerd aan migratie hebben al geruime tijd de aandacht van de SER. In mei 2019 organiseerden SER Aruba, SER Curaçao en SER Sint Maarten gezamenlijk het tweedaagse symposium ‘Migration and Socioeconomic Development, Policy Challenges and Options’ op Curaçao. Het symposium heeft de vele kanten van migratie, en arbeidsmigratie in het bijzonder, belicht. Het symposium heeft waardevolle inzichten, kennis en netwerken opgeleverd, die van belang zijn voor verdere beleidsontwikkeling op het gebied van arbeidsmigratie.

Met de Verkenning die deze week is uitgebracht wil de SER een vervolgbijdrage leveren aan de discussie over een toekomstbestendig pensioenstelsel dat beter aansluit op een veranderende samenleving.

Centraal in de Verkenning staat de vraag of toekomstige pensioengerechtigden een zeker pensioeninkomen kan worden gegarandeerd, uitgaande van prognoses van het CBS omtrent de toekomstige populatie tot en met 2050 met verschillende aannames ten aanzien van migratie. Deze Verkenning geeft geen aanbevelingen over beleidsmaatregelen, maar wel aanknopingspunten daarvoor. De Verkenning heeft een signaalfunctie, en wel dat beleidsmaatregelen onvermijdelijk en urgent zijn. Een maatschappelijke dialoog is nodig om te komen tot gedragen beleidsmaatregelen.

De belangrijkste conclusies in de Verkenning zijn:

Hoge (arbeids)migratie heeft weliswaar een dempend effect op de stijging van de AOV-tekorten, maar is als beleidsmaatregel op zich onvoldoende om de AOV financieel gezond te maken. Een integrale benadering zal nodig zijn om de AOV-pensioenvoorziening toekomstbestendig te maken. Het gaat hier om een pakket aan samenhangende maatregelen op verschillende beleidsvelden voor de korte en middellange termijn. Uit de projecties komt naar voren dat beleid gericht op de structurele tekorten van het pensioenstelsel geen uitstel meer duldt. Nu zijn keuzes nog voorhanden, maar de keuzevrijheid zal snel afnemen vanwege de in de Verkenning beschreven trends en de snelgroeiende ondermijning van het stelsel. Het gaat over keuzes omtrent de verdeling van de lasten tussen jongeren en gepensioneerden, tussen hoge en lage inkomens, tussen werkenden en inactieven, over een verhoging van de premiedruk en belastingdruk, dan wel een verlaging van de uitkeringen, over het bevorderen van immigratie én over het nu of later introduceren van maatregelen. Niets doen is geen optie, omdat de structurele tekorten dusdanig snel zullen oplopen dat de fundamenten onder het gehele stelsel in hoog tempo zullen afbrokkelen.

In een vervolg op deze Verkenning worden de zorgkosten onder de loep genomen. Net zoals bij deze Verkenning zullen migratiescenario’s gerelateerd worden aan de toekomstige zorgkosten. Een derde Verkenning in deze serie geeft beleidsaanknopingspunten met betrekking tot migratie vanuit het perspectief van de bijdrage die migratie levert aan de sociaaleconomische ontwikkeling van Curaçao. Hierbij ligt de focus op de bijdrage van verschillende migrantenpopulaties op de arbeidsmarkt.

In de daaropvolgende Verkenning komen verschillende beleidsopties aan bod waarbij de samenhang wordt gelegd tussen beleid op het gebied van migratie, arbeidsmarkt en onderwijs. In het Groeiakkoord dat in juli 2019 overeengekomen is tussen de regering van Nederland en de regering van Curaçao wordt het belang van een dergelijk beleidskader onderstreept.

De Verkenning is te vinden op de website van de SER: www.ser.cw.

[PRESS RELEASE ISSUED BY THE SOCIAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL OF CURACAO]

SER explores the future of the AOV on Curaçao in relation to various migration scenarios

On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao presented its Outlook on ‘The Future of the AOV on Curaçao; a comparison between different migration scenarios’ to the Prime Minister, the other Members of the Cabinet, the President of Parliament, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) and the Social Insurance Bank (SVB).

The Study focuses specifically on the future financial sustainability of the provision for old age, the General Old Age Insurance (AOV). Based on various population projections with different assumptions about the development of migration, scenario-based projections have been made of the future financial situation of the AOV.

The issue of the future sustainability of social services is a subject of growing concern with the increasing deficits in social funds. The risk that the current level of social security provision will already become unsustainable in the short term is increasing if the underlying causes of these deficits are not addressed and policy choices are not made.

This Outlook of the SER is the first in a series of Studies with the overarching theme ‘Migration and Socioeconomic Development Curaçao’.

Socioeconomic issues related to migration have been the focus of the SER’s attention for some time now. In May 2019, SER Aruba, SER Curaçao and SER Sint Maarten jointly organized the two-day symposium ‘Migration and Socioeconomic Development, Policy Challenges and Options’ on Curaçao. The symposium highlighted the many sides of migration, and labour migration in particular. The symposium provided valuable insights, knowledge and networks that are important for further policy development in the field of labour migration.

With this Outlook, the SER of Curaçao wants to make a follow-up contribution to the discussion about a future-proof pension system that is better suited to a changing society.

Central to the Outlook is the question whether future pensioners can be guaranteed a certain pension income, based on CBS projections of the future population up to 2050 with different assumptions regarding migration. This Outlook does not include recommendations on policy measures, but it does provide points of reference. The Outlook has a signaling function, namely that policy measures are unavoidable and have to be implemented urgently. A social dialogue is necessary in order to arrive at supported policy measures.

The main conclusions of the Outlook are as follows:

High (labour) migration may have a dampening effect on the increase of the AOV deficits, but as a policy measure in itself it is insufficient to make the AOV financially sound. An integrated approach will be needed to make the AOV pension provision future-proof. A package of coherent measures in various policy areas for the short and medium term is needed. The projections show that policies aimed at the structural deficits of the pension system can no longer be postponed. At present, choices are still available, but they will soon diminish because of the trends described in the Outlook and the rapidly growing undermining of the system. It is about choices, about burden-sharing between young people and pensioners, between high and low incomes, between working and inactive people, about an increase in the contribution and tax burden or a reduction in benefits, about promoting immigration and about introducing measures now or later. Doing nothing is not an option, as the structural deficits will widen so rapidly that the foundations of the whole system will break down.

In a sequel to this Outlook, healthcare costs in Curaçao will be examined. As with the current Outlook, migration scenarios will be related to future healthcare costs. A third Outlook in this series provides policy points of departure with regard to migration from the perspective of the contribution that migration makes to the socioeconomic development of Curaçao. In this context, the focus is on the contribution of various migrant populations to the labour market.

In the subsequent Outlook, various policy options are discussed in which the coherence between policy in the area of migration, the labour market, and education is established.

The Growth Agreement agreed upon in July 2019 between the government of the Netherlands and the government of Curaçao underlines the importance of such a policy framework.

The Outlook can be found on the website of the SER: www.ser.cw.

[KOMUNIKADO DI PRENSA EMITÍ PA KONSEHO SOSIAL EKONÓMIKO (SER)]

SER ta eksplorá futuro di Penshun di Behes (AOV) na Kòrsou en relashon ku diferente senario di migrashon

Djárason, 11 di mart 2020, Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER) di Kòrsou a presentá na Promé Minister, demas miembronan di Gabinete, Presidente di Parlamento, Ofisina Sentral di Estadístika (CBS) i na Banko di Seguro Sosial (SVB) su perspektivanan riba ‘Futuro di AOV na Kòrsou; un komparashon entre diferente senario di migrashon’.

E estudio (Outlook) aki ta konsentrá su mes spesífikamente riba futuro finansiero sólido di e provishon pa penshonadonan ku ta e Seguro General di Behes, mihó konosí komo AOV. Basá riba diferente proyekshonnan hasí di nos poblashon, ku diferente suposishon aserka di desaroyo di migrashon, a hasi proyekshonnan basá riba hipótesis riba futuro situashon finansiero di AOV.

E futuro di e servisionan sosial ta motibu di preokupashon grandi pa motibu di e défisitnan kresiente den fondonan sosial. E riesgo ku e nivel aktual di prestashon di servisio di seguridat sosial ta birando no-sostenibel a korto plaso ta kresiendo, si no atendé e kousanan real ku ta okashoná e défisitnan ei i no tuma desishonnan riba nivel polítiko i gubernamental a korto plaso.

E estudio aki di SER ta e promé un di un seri di e estudionan bou di e tema general ‘Migrashon i desaroyo sosial i ekonómiko di Kòrsou’.

E temanan sosioekonómiko relashoná ku migrashon tabata foko di atenshon di SER ya pa algun tempu kaba. Na mei 2019, SER di Aruba, SER di Kòrsou i SER di Sint Maarten a organisá konhuntamente e simposio di dos dia, titulá ‘Migrashon i Desaroyo Sosioekonómiko, Retonan i Opshonnan pa Maneho’. E simposio aki a tuma lugá na Kòrsou. E simposio a enfatisá e múltiple fasetanan di migrashon, partikularmente migrashon laboral. E simposio a proveé ideanan balioso, konosementu i retnan ku ta importante pa formulashon di maneho riba e área di migrashon laboral.

Ku e estudio ku a sali e siman aki, SER ke duna un kontribushon adishonal na e debate riba un sistema de penshun ku ta sólido i ku por adaptá den un sosiedat ku ta kambiando (embehesimentu, dinámika nan riba merkado laboral, etc).

Sentral den e estudio di SER ta e pregunta si por garantisá na futuro penshonadonan un sierto entrada di penshun, basá riba proyekshonnan di CBS riba kon poblashon di Kòrsou lo sigui desaroyá su mes, den e próksimo dékadanan, te na aña 2050, ku diferente suposishonnan riba migrashon. E estudio aki no ta hasi rekomendashonnan riba medidanan i/o opshonnan di maneho ku mester tuma, pero sí ta presentá sierto puntonan di salida pa yega na e medidanan i/o opshonnan ei. E estudio ta señalá ku maneho dirigí ta inevitabel i urgente. Ta nesesario pa yega na un diálogo sosial pa e medidanan i/o opshonnan por konta riba sosten amplio den nos komunidat.

Konklushonnan prinsipal di e estudio ta lo siguiente:

Migrashon (migrashon laboral) haltu, ku otro palabra, otorgá mas hende pèrmit pa por biba i traha na Kòrsou, por disminuí e oumento di e défisitnan di AOV, pero komo medida riba su mes e lo no ta sufisiente pa hasi AOV finansieramente sólido. Mester di un enfoke integrá pa por garantisá un fondo di AOV sólido. Pues loke ta nesesario ta un sèt di medida koherente a korto i mediano plaso, den diferente ámbito di maneho. Proyekshonnan ta mustra ku no tin espasio mas pa posponé maneho dirigí riba redukshon di défisitnan struktural den e sistema di penshun. Aktualmente ainda ta disponé di opshonnan, pero pronto esakinan tambe lo agotá pa motibu di e tendensianan deskribí den e estudio di SER i e kresementu rápido di debilitashon den e sistema. Ta trata di eskohonan ku mester wòrdu hasí, di repartishon di e karga entre hóbennan i penshonadonan, entre esnan ku ta gana salarionan haltu i esnan ku ta gana ménos, entre personanan ku ta aktivo i esnan no aktivo, di oumentá e kontribushon i karga fiskal o redusí prestashonnan, di promové inmigrashon i introdusí medidanan aworakí òf despues. No hasi nada no ta un opshon, ya ku e défisitnan struktural ta sigui subi rápidamente ku e riesgo ku e fundeshi di e sistema lo kai den otro.

Den un próksimo estudio, lo bai mas a fondo riba gastunan relashoná ku salubridat públiko na Kòrsou. Mes un kos ku den e estudio di e siman aki, e senarionan di migrashon lo ta relashoná ku futuro di gastunan di atenshon médiko. Un di tres estudio di SER den kuadro di e seri di estudionan riba migrashon, lo sali for di e perspektiva di e aporte i kontribushon ku migrantenan ta duna na desaroyo sosial i ekonómiko di Kòrsou. Den e konteksto aki, atenshon speshal lo ser duna na e diferente poblashonnan di migrantenan ku ta aktivo riba nos merkado laboral.

Den e di kuater estudio lo analisá e diferente opshonnan di maneho ku por establesé un aserkamentu koherente entre migrashon, merkado laboral i edukashon.

E Akuerdo di Kresementu, akordá na yüli 2019 entre gobièrnu Hulandes i gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta suprayá e importansia di esaki.

Pa mas informashon riba e estudio por bishitá e wèpsait di SER: www.ser.cw.