Minister Glenbert Croes: Nos a celebra e heroe den cada mucha di Imeldahof
Minister Glenbert Croes:
Nos a celebra e heroe den cada mucha di Imeldahof
Na caminda pa celebracion di nos Himno y Bandera, a toca Minister di Asunto Social y Labor e honor di por a organisa un bunita celebracion pa nos muchanan di Imeldahof dirigiendo e enfoke riba e heroe den alma di nos muchanan.
Un atardi di bunita actividad cu a cuminsa cu un recorido den bus di Cucoo Cunuko. Ora cu nos muchanan a yega bek Imeldahof, Muchanan Sabi bou direccion di Edselyn Figaroa a entretene nos muchanan cu canto y baile. Algun integrante di Muchanan Sabi ta biba na Imeldahof. Pues nan tambe a join den e actividad, un show cu a yena tur presente cu kippevel.
Pa ilustra e heroe den cada un, e famoso cantante Derwin Kemp aka Master Gusto, a comparti historia di su trayecto di bida den Imeldahof te unda cu awe e ta den su bida, trahando pa bienestar di muchanan, aplicando loke el a siña bibando den Imeldahof. Un discurso emocionante pa motiva e muchanan kere den e heroe den nan.
Presente tabata varios Parlamentario manera Hendrik Tevreden, Shailiny Tromp-Lee, Endy Croes, Setty Yarzagaray y finalmente Darlaine Erasmus kende conhuntamente cu Rochi Geerman a inicia cu organisacion di e actividad aki prome cu el a bira Parlamentario.
Minister Glenbert Croes a expresa na nos muchanan: “Nos ta kere den boso. Boso tambe kere den boso mes. Tur locual boso kier, boso por logr’e pasobra boso tur tin un heroe ta biba den boso. Y nos t’ey pa yuda bo encontr’e.”
E mandatario a termina cu e siguiente mensahe: “nos muchanan por a tende e testimonio poderoso di un gran heroe “Master Gusto” Derwin Kemp. Tur nos muchanan ta nos heroe. Laga nos tur ta un heroe den bida di nos muchanan.”
Aruba 12 maart 2020
You must log in to post a comment.