En konekshon ku e Corona Vírùs i pa evitá transmishon, direktiva di Curaçao Medical Center a tuma algun desishon pa garantisá seguridat di nos pashèntnan i personal.

1. Orario di bishita awor ta un bia pa dia di 11.30am-12.30pm. 2. Bishita ta bira un persona pa pashènt. 3. Por drenta hospital solamente via di garashi i entrada di emergensha. (Entrada na parti Ost i parti Wèst ta será.) 4. Tur pashènt ku tin un sita den e próksimo dos simannan ta haña un yamada ku instrukshon mas detayá. 5. Bo tin síntomanan di fèrkout i keintura? Yama bo dòkter di kas. Si ta nesesario e ta tuma kontakto ku GGD. No bai hòspital sin instrukshon di GGD. 6. Pa pregunta tokante COVID-19 por yama ku GGD durante oranan di ofisina na 0800, 0888, 432-2850, 432-2851 òf 432-2855. Yama 9345 despues di ora di ofisina. 7. Nos ta konsehá pa no duna otro man i no duna otro un brasa. I tuma prekaushónan di higiena rekomendá pa GGD.

Bishitá nos wèpsait http://www.cmc.cw pa update diario.

Nos ta konta ku boso koperashon pa asina minimalisá e chèns riba transmishon.

In connection with the Coronavirus and the prevention of further contamination, the Board of the Curaçao Medical Center has made several decisions to ensure the safety of our patients and staff.

1. Visiting hour is now once a day from 11.30am-12.30pm 2. Visits have been reduced to 1 person per patient. 3. Entrance to the hospital has been restricted to the garage and emergency entrance. (East and West entrances are closed) 4. All patients who have an appointment in the next two weeks will be called by CMC with further instructions. 5. Do you have symptoms of a cold and fever? Then call your general practitioner for immediate help. Your general practitioner will refer you to GGD if necessary. Do not come to the hospital without instructions from the GGD. 6. For questions about COVID-19 during office hours, please call the GGD at 0800, 0888, 4322850, 432-2851 or 432-2855. Please call 9345 after office hours. 7. We recommend not shaking hands or hugging others. Take hygiene precautions recommended by GGD.

Visit our website at http://www.cmc.cw for daily updates.

We count on your cooperation to reduce the chance of contamination and further spreading of the virus.