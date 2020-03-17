Informashon pa pashènt i bishitante / Voor patiënten en bezoekers / For Patients and Visitors

Informashon pa pashènt i bishitante

Teniendo na kuenta nos situashon lokal di Corona vírùs (Covid-19), nos a disidí di kanselá sirugía elektivo i ku no

ta urgente ku tabata planiá pa tuma lugá na CMC den e próksimo siman. Lo kontinuá ku tur kuido esensial i

agudo manera diálisis, kimoterapia, radioterapia i parto. Nos a tuma e desishon akí pa yuda nos manehá demanda

i sigurá ku nos ta sigui duna kuido seif i efektivo na nos pashèntnan. Nos tím lo tuma kontakto ku tur pashènt ku

lo ser afektá dor di e kambionan akí. Si CMC NO tuma kontakto ku bo, dal bai i bini pa bo sita i kuido manera

planiá.

Nos tim ta eksplorando alternativanan pa pashènt ku mester di un sita, kual lo inkluí sita telefóniko. Nos lo tuma

kontakto ku tur pashènt ku lo ser afektá pa e kambionan.

Bishita na Hospital

Nos a pone un restrikshon temporal pa bishita di pashènt. Nos ta pidi amigu i famianan pa solamente bin di

bishita na CMC si ta apsolutamente nesesario.

Tambe nos ta pidi miembronan di públiko pa NO bin di bishita na hospital si bo tin síntomanan di grip,

tosamentu, keintura òf ferkout. Si ta di nesesidat pa bishitá un pashent, por fabor solamente entre 11.30am12.30pm. Esaki ta konta pa den siman i tambe den wikènt; ku un maximo apsoluto di no mas ku UN bishitante pa

kada pashènt. Mucha bou di 18 aña ta prohibí, ku eksepshon di esnan ku a palabrá delantá ku Hefe di e

departamentu konserní. Akseso ta restringí na solamente via di parkeo.

Den kaso ku un pashènt ta den un estado krítiko, por konta ku nos lo hasi tur loke ta na nos alkanse pa akomodá

nesesidat di bishita. CMC ke gradisí bo pa bo koperashon i ta pidi nos diskulpa pa e inkumbiniensia. Pa mas

informashon di Corona vírùs, e síntománan i faktornan di riesgo, por bishitá e wèpsait di gobièrnu na:

https://gobiernu.cw/corona-virus-anunsionan-publiko/Informatie

Voor patiënten en bezoekers

Gezien de lokale situatie met betrekking tot het Coronavirus (Covid-19), hebben we besloten om electieve en nieturgente geplande operaties, die in het Curaçao Medical Center plaatsvinden, te annuleren. Urgente zorg zoals

dialyse, chemotherapie, radiotherapie, oncologie, breuken en bevallingen zal worden voortgezet.

Deze beslissing is genomen om veilige en effectieve zorg aan onze patiënten te kunnen garanderen. Onze teams

nemen contact op met de patiënten die door deze maatregel getroffen zullen worden. Als er geen contact met u

wordt opgenomen, kunt u zoals gepland naar het Curaçao Medical Center gaan voor de betreffende behandeling.

We blijven ook poliklinische afspraken maken en onderzoeken tegelijkertijd alternatieven voor patiënten die het

ziekenhuis moeten bezoeken. Hierbij wordt gedacht aan bijvoorbeeld het maken van telefonische afspraken. In de

komende dagen wordt contact opgenomen met de getroffen patiënten.

Bezoek aan het ziekenhuis

Het CMC heeft tijdelijk beperkingen ingesteld voor bezoekers. We vragen vrienden en familieleden om alleen

patiënten te bezoeken als dit absoluut noodzakelijk is.

Bezoek is niet toegestaan als de bezoeker griepachtige symptomen vertoont zoals hoest, koorts of verkoudheid.

De patiënt mag enkel tussen 11.30 en 12.30 uur worden bezocht. Dit geldt voor werkdagen en in het weekeinde

met een maximum van één bezoeker per patiënt. Kinderen onder de 18 worden evenmin toegelaten, tenzij dit

vooraf is overeengekomen met het afdelingshoofd. Toegang is alleen mogelijk via de parkeergarage.

In sommige gevallen, zoals wanneer patiënten ernstig ziek zijn, zullen we uiteraard ons best doen om aan uw

bezoekbehoeften te voldoen. We willen u bedanken voor uw medewerking en bieden onze excuses aan voor het

eventuele ongemak. Op de website van de overheid kunt u zich vertrouwd maken met de symptomen en

risicofactoren van het coronavirus https://gobiernu.cw/corona-virus-anunsionan-publiko/Information

For Patients and Visitors

Given the local situation with Coronavirus (Covid-19), we have decided to cancel elective and non-urgent, planned

surgery due to take place at Curaçao Medical Center. Essential and acute care such as dialysis, chemotherapy,

radiotherapy, oncology, fracturation and delivery. We have taken this decision to help us manage demand, and to

ensure we continue to provide safe and effective care for our patients. Our teams are contacting those patients

who are going to be affected by these changes. If you are not contacted, please attend Curaçao Medical Center

for care and treatment as planned.

We will still carry out outpatient appointments, but our teams are exploring alternatives to patients visiting the

hospital – and this will include appointments by phone. We will be contacting patients affected over the coming

days.

Visiting our Hospital

We have put temporary restrictions in place for patient visitors. We are asking friends and relatives to only visit

patients at CMC if absolutely essential.

Members of the public should not visit our hospitals if they have flu-like symptoms, cough, fever or a cold. If you

really do need to visit, please only do so between 11.30am-12.30pm. This applies to both weekdays and

weekends; with an absolute maximum of ONE visitor per patient. Children will not be allowed to visit, except if has

been agreed upon in advance with the department manager. Access to the building has been restricted to the

parking entrance only.

In select cases, such as when patients are critically ill, we will of course do our very best to accommodate your

visiting needs. We would like to thank you for your co-operation, and apologize for any inconvenience caused.

You can familiarize yourself with symptoms and Coronavirus risk factors through the Government website.

https://gobiernu.cw/corona-virus-anunsionan-publiko/Information