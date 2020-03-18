Philipsburg, March 18th 2020

Student Injured in the area of Milton Peters College

On Tuesday afternoon march 17th 2020 around 01.00 pm the police dispatch received a call concerning a student who was injured during a fight, which took place in the area of Milton Peters College . The patrol and ambulance who arrived on the scene encountered a minor with the initials J.G who was dazed and could barely speak.

While being treated on the scene by the emergency personnel, police patrol tried to ascertain what took place, but the victim could not gave a clear account of what exactly happened to him. It later turned out that the victim was injured by a student from one of the nearby schools.

The victim was later rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center by ambulance personnel for further treatment. J.G who is critical condition was later flown to Curacao for further treatment. The Juvenile department is busy investigating this incident.

The police force KPSM is again reminding the students about the zero tolerance policy when it comes to school and gang fights and, we are also pleading with all parents and the community to get involved in trying to alleviate this rapidly growing problem. Parents of student involved in these fights should also be reminded there are also partly responsible for the behavior and attributed to their minor children.

Scooter rider injured behind police station Philipsburg.

The traffic department of Sint Maarten is presently investigating a traffic accident involving vehicle and two bike riders. The incident took place on Wednesday morning march 18th about 09.45.am in area of Belvedere. The bikers were riding on the A.th Illidge road going towards French Quarter.

According to the information, the driver of a White Hyundai I-10 was going from the Tata roundabout towards Bishop-Hill road. At the same time the bike riders were on Bishop hill road going towards the roundabout. The driver of the vehicle tried to turn left into Belvedere without giving right away to the two bike riders

The two bicycle riders was unable to brake in time and crashed into the car that was making a left turn going into Belvedere. As a result of the collision both riders suffered bruises and contusions their body. They were treated at the scene by the personnel of the ambulance and transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center.

The personnel of the traffic department are investigating this accident.