CHATA i su esfuersonan / CHATA’s Recent Efforts in Light of COVID-19

CHATA i su esfuersonan

Willemstad, 19 di Mart 2020 – Despues di e ultimo desaroyonan den kuadro di COVID-19, CHATA ta haña di sumo importansia pa komuniká debidamente ku su miembronan riba un base diario kompartiendo informashon relevante. Komo asosashon di Hospitalidat i Turismo, CHATA ta haña importante pa laga su miembro sinti sigur den un situashon di krisis. Pa e motibu aki, aparte di komunikashon frekuente durante e temporada difisil aki, CHATA ta fasilitá su miembronan ku diferente seshonnan online (webinar) kaminda ekspertonan riba diferente topiko manera e.o. strategianan di merkadeo, medidanan di impuesto, seguro i rekurso humano. E seshonnan online aki ta organisá pa CHATA den koperashon ku diferente miembro i asosashonnan kende lo kompartí nan ekspertisio riba e situashon ku mayoria empresa den e industria ta konfrontá.

Despues di un seshon di informashon organisá pa CHATA ku presentashon di Presidente i CEO, sr. Miles Mercera, por a konkluí ku apesar ku nos ta pasando den un situashon difisil i nobo pa nos, tin medidanan ku por ser tumá. CHATA a kompartí e protokòl di higiena ku su membresia di akomodashon, proveé pa Marriott Global Operations Services i tambe a manda un karta pa Minister di Desaroyo Ekonomiko i Minister di Finansas ku e petishon pa nan sosten den kuadro di redukshon di ora di trabou i tambe un perido di grasia pa loke ta trata pago di impuesto.

CHATA ta organisá diferente seshonnan di informashon pa su membresia durante e siguiente dianan. Sinembargo, si tin personanan ku no ta miembro di CHATA ku ta interesá den esakinan, sea asina bon di manda un email na gedion@chata.org.

Djaweps 19 di mart 2020, di 2PM – 3PM, Strategiko, Alex Galarraga di Booking Succes, lo presentá e seshon: “Kon hotèlnan i empresanan den turismo por ahustá nan strategia di merkadeo”. Durante e seshon aki, Alex lo kompartí informashon kon un empresa por ahustá su strategia di merkadeo pa sigurá cashflow durante e pandemia di COVID-19.

Djabièrnè, 20 di Mart 2020, di 10AM – 11AM, Abogado, mr. Kimberley de L’Isle di KDL Legal, lo presentá e seshon: “Medidanan Laboral – Kon pa dil ku esaki?”. Kimberley lo ta disponibel pa kontestá tur pregunta i tambe prekupashonnan di empleo rondó di e situashon di COVID-19.

Mas lat e dia ei mes, di 2PM – 3PM, Konsehero di impuesto i Abogado, mr. Jeroen Starreveld di Spigt Dutch Caribbean ATTO, lo presentá e seshon: “Impuesto i Medidanan – medidanan ku por tuma”. Ta komprendibel ku sin un entrada stabil, a konsekuensia di e medidanan tumá pa Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, algun empresa tin difikultat ku pago di impuesto. Jeroen lo ta disponibel pa kontestá tur pregunta i prekupashonnan ku empresanan por tin rondó di e situashon di COVID-19.

Pa otro siman djaluna, 23 di mart 2020 di 2PM – 3PM, Presidente i Vise Presidente Guiselle Coco i Elizabeth Bermudez di Curaçao & Bonaire Insurance Association (CBIA), lo presentá e seshon: “Seguro – Kiko bo Seguro por nifiká pa kontiniduat di bo empresa”. Durante e seshon aki, Guiselle i Elizabeth lo ta disponibel pa kontestá tur pregunta i prekupashon tokante seguro ku empresanan por tin rondó di e situashon di COVID-19.

Mirando ku e situashon aki ta forsando nos isla pa ta mas digital posibel, CHATA a disidí pa tene su Reunion General Annual 2020 di un manera virtual. Invitashonnan ja a keda mandá pa tur miembro pa hasi votashon pa direktiva nobo 2020/2021 online i mas alue tur presentashon lo keda duna tambe na un oudiensia online.

Ta importante pa menshoná ku nos tur ta den e situashon aki huntu, e industria semper lo rekuperá, pero no sin e sosten di otro. Nos mester tin komprenshon i pasenshi.

CHATA ta enkurashá tur hende pa kuida nan mes i tene konsiderashon durante e tempu difisil aki. Un rekordatorio kariñoso pa laba man ku frekuensia, usa desinfektante i tapa bo tos i nister.

CHATA’s Recent Efforts in Light of COVID-19

Willemstad, March 19, 2020 – After recent discoveries regarding COVID-19, CHATA found it important to communicate thoroughly with its members on a daily basis with any relevant updates. As the Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association, it is our duty to make our members feel safe and secure when encountering such a crisis. It is for that reason that, aside from communicating with its members, CHATA has been supporting them through this difficult time by organizing Webinars with experts on important topics such as, Marketing Strategy, Tax Measures, HR Employment and Insurance. These Webinars will be hosted by CHATA, in partnership with different members and associations who will offer their expertise on the situation businesses in the tourism industry are facing.

After an information session held by CHATA with President and CEO, Miles Mercera, it was concluded that, although this is unchartered territory, there are measures that can be taken. CHATA shared the hygiene protocol with all Accommodations Members, provided by Marriott Global Operations Services, and sent a letter to the Minister of Economic Development and the Minister of Finance, requesting support with understanding of reduction in labor hours as well as a grace period for tax payments.

CHATA will be hosting the Webinars for its members during the next couple of days, however, if a non-member would like to attend one of these Webinars, they can do so by contacting gedion@chata.org.

On Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 2PM – 3PM, Lead Strategist, Alex Galarraga from Booking Success, will co-host the Webinar ‘How Hotels & Tourism Businesses Should Adjust Their Marketing Strategy. During this Webinar, Alex will provide information on how a business should adjust their marketing strategy to ensure cashflow, in relations to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10AM – 11AM, Attorney at Law, Kimberley de l’Isle from KDL Legal, will co-host the Webinar ‘Employment measures – How to handle this?’. Kimberley will be available to answer any questions and address any concerns business are facing regarding employment complication during COVID-19.

Later that day from 2PM – 3PM, Tax Advisor and Attorney at Law, Jeroen Starreveld from Spigt Dutch Caribbean ATTO, will co-host the Webinar ‘Taxes & Measurements – Measurements that can be taken’. It is understandable that without a stable income, due to the measurements taken by the government, some businesses are having trouble regarding tax payments. Jeroen will be available to answer all of your questions and concerns your business is facing during COVID-19.

For next week Monday, March 23, 2020 from 2PM – 3PM, President and Vice President, Guiselle Coco and Elizabeth Bermudez from the Curaçao & Bonaire Insurance Association (CBIA), will co-host the Webinar ‘Insurance – What can your insurance mean for your business continuity’. During this Webinar, Guiselle and Elizabeth will be available to answer all of your insurance questions and concerns that your business is facing during COVID-19.

With the situation forcing our island to be as digital as possible, CHATA has made the decision to host the Annual General Meeting 2020 virtually. The invitations have been sent to the members to vote for the new board of 2020/2021 and the updates and presentations will be given to an online audience.

It important to mention that we are all in this together, the industry always recovers, but not without each other’s help; one must be understanding and patient. CHATA wants to encourage everyone to stay safe, be kind and be considerate during these troubled times. A friendly reminder to wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer and cover your coughs and sneezes.