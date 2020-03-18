Willemstad, Curaçao, March 18, 2020. The Curaçao Bankers Association (CBA) has been monitoring the global, regional and local developments as they relate to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and we will continue to do so with heightened awareness following the announcement by the Government of Curaçao, of the Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Curaçao, since Friday 13th March.

CBA wishes to reassure customers that all Banks are taking the necessary steps to protect their staff and customers, as far as possible, from inadvertently contracting and/or spreading the virus, when accessing banking services in Curaçao.

The Banks have increased their internal cleaning protocol and the required sanitary provisions are in place.

In keeping with the public advisories by the Government of Curaçao, the standard practices and steps for personal protection should be observed when accessing banking services, especially when visiting Bank Branches.

CBA takes this opportunity to encourage all bank customers as follows:

Reduce your in-Branch transactions and make use of your Bank’s digital and electronic channels, as much as possible:

Make use of Online and/or Mobile Banking Apps for your banking transactions

Avoid the crowd at the Banking halls – use your Bank’s conveniently located ATM machines

Contact the Bank by phone or e-mail instead of visiting the Bank Branches

Try as much as possible to use your bank cards and limit cash transactions

If you have virus symptoms, avoid coming into a Bank Branch

If you must visit a Branch, be sure to avoid physical contact with persons and limit your contact with surfaces within the public spaces.

We encourage bank customers to contact their Bank for more information about their Debt Relieve initiatives.

Let’s all work together to protect ourselves, our communities and our country!