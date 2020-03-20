Philipsburg, March 20th 2020

The Sint.Maarten Police Force COVID-19 public measures

In an effort to help alleviate the wide spread of the COVID-19 virus ,that has now become an international pandemic, the Sint Maarten Police Force has decided to take the following measures which will go into effect as of Monday March 23rd 2020.

This discussion was made by the Chairperson of the E.O.C the Honorable Prime Minister Ms. S. Jacobs.

Persons wishing to file an official complaint at either the Philipsburg or the Simpson- bay the Police Station need to take the following into account.

The general public is requested to call +1 (721) 54-22222 to make an appointment. Person will not be permitted to enter without a prior appointment on a non-emergency basis.

*Please have the following details at hand before calling the station, in order for us to provide efficient and speedy service. (Name, date of birth, place of birth, address, phone number, and a short summary of what took place)

There will be only a maximum of four (4) persons allowed in the waiting area one time. The social distancing rules should be adhered to while waiting for assistance.

The 911 hotline should only be called in case of emergencies.

Persons wishing the file a complaint can now temporarily do so by sending an email to AR@policesxm.sx or calling +1 (721) 54-22222.

In the case of more complex complaints, persons will be referred to the detective department to be able to make an appointment for assistance.

The Sint Maarten Police Force will continue to be vigilant throughout this outbreak and we ask the community to continue to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and the persons around them.

We continue to ask the community to only share news from official source to avoid unnecessary panic.

For further information the public can call the police station on +1 721- 542 22 22.

Any changes made to the above mentioned information will be conveyed via an official press release from the KPSM, it will also be posted on the police website (www.policesx.sx) as well as the Facebook page.

Update: Student Injured in the area of Milton Peters College

The police patrol arrested the man with the initials J.M. on Thursday morning march 19th2020 at the police station.

The 18 year old suspect appeared at the police station in Philipsburg about 11.15 am, and informed the police officers of his involvement in the fight that took place a few days earlier. He was immediately arrested and handed over to the investigating officers.

J.M is suspected of injuring the victim during a fight that took place on Tuesday march 17th in the area of the Milton peters college. The victim J.G is now in stable condition in the hospital in Curacao. The Juvenile department is still investigating this incident. The suspect is being held at the police Station in Philipsburg.

Update on shooting/Robbery that took place on February 8th 2020 in Maho.

The detective together with other special unites of Sint Maarten Police Force arrested the man with Initials J.Ch. in Belvedere on Thursday afternoon march 19th about 05.50 pm for his involvement serious armed robbery.

During the robbery that took place in the Maho area on the 8th of February 2020, the victim with initials V.M.S.S was shot in the leg, by an unknown suspect, while trying to prevent a tourist couple from being robbed. The suspect was detained at his home without any significant problems. He is being held at the Philipsburg police station for questioning .

The Sint Maarten Police Force is requesting any for persons who may have more information connected to these suspects connected to these robberies ,to contact the Special Robbery Unite.

The Special Unite Robbery (SUR) can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext 203

204 205, the anonymous tip line # 9300 or persons with information can also send

a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps

Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx