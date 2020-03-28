GOBIERNU NOTISIA Kabinet van de Gevolmachtigde Minister van Curaçao – Curaçaohuis Curaçao / Hato airport will be closed for ALL incoming flights from 30 March to 12 April. Also residents with a return ticket can’t go back to Curaçao during this period! March 28, 2020 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Kabinet van de Gevolmachtigde Minister van Curaçao – Curaçaohuis Pay attention! Curaçao / Hato airport will be closed for ALL incoming flights from 30 March to 12 April. Also residents with a return ticket can’t go back to Curaçao during this period! KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
