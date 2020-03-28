GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Kabinet van de Gevolmachtigde Minister van Curaçao – Curaçaohuis Curaçao / Hato airport will be closed for ALL incoming flights from 30 March to 12 April. Also residents with a return ticket can’t go back to Curaçao during this period!

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Kabinet van de Gevolmachtigde Minister van Curaçao – Curaçaohuis

Pay attention!

Curaçao / Hato airport will be closed for ALL incoming flights from 30 March to 12 April. Also residents with a return ticket can’t go back to Curaçao during this period!

 

 

 

You May Also Like

SIMAN DI BUKI EKSITOSO / GESLAAGDE KINDERBOEKENWEEK

REDAKSHON 0

DLORAN’s debut on the International Market of Fashion ~ International Fashion Week Dubai 2017

REDAKSHON 0

Partisipá na Marshe di Pasku di Kas di Kultura

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: