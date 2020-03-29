GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

** Prime Minister & Chair of the EOC Silveria Jacobs updates on COVID-19 Developments MARCH 28, 2020 **

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

On, Saturday, March 28, 2020, Prime Minister and Chair of the EOC Silveria Jacobs held a meeting with the members and stakeholders of ESF 6 which was led by Public Health. In this meeting, representatives of the St. Maarten Medical Centre SMMC, the Ambulance Department, and General Practitioners (GPs) were present. ESF 6 Coordinator/Acting Secretary-General and Head of the Public Health Department Fenna Arnell as well as Collective Prevention Services (CPS) were also present. Fruitful discussions were had with the stakeholders aimed at enhancing communication, cooperation, and collaboration seeing our limited capacity and resources.

