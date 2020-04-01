Pa medio di e publikashon akí Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta partisipá ku e tarifa usuario final pa e produktonan Mogas 95, Gasoil, LSD, LPG 100 lbs i LPG 20 lbs entrante 31 di mart 2020 lo keda kambiá. / Tariefwijziging brandstof vanaf 31 maart 2020 / Tariefwijziging elektriciteit en water vanaf 1 april 2020
Teniendo kuenta ku e fluktuashonnan frekuente riba e preisnan di petroli internashonal, gobièrnu ta sinti su mes obligá pa
nesesariamente hasi e siguiente:
1. adaptashon mensual di e tarifanan di usuario final, i
2. publikashon di e tarifanan di usuario final aktual i nobo pa produkto.
For 3 di mart 2020 te ku 30 di mart 2020 e struktura di preis pa Mogas 95, Gasoil LSD, LPG 100 lbs i LPG 20 lbs, ta lo
Tariefwijziging brandstof vanaf 31 maart 2020
De Regering van Curaçao heeft bekend gemaakt dat de kleinhandelsprijzen voor de producten Mogas 95, Gasolie LSD, LPG 100 lbs en LPG 20 lbs, met ingang van 31 maart 2020 zullen worden gewijzigd.
De informatie over de tariefwijzigingen die vanaf 31 maart 2020 van toepassing zijn tot nader order.
Voor de Papiamentse publicatie van de tariefwijziging lik hier.
(BT&P publicatieperiode: 2020)
Pa medio di e publikashon akí Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta partisipá bo ku e tarifanan di elektrisidat i awa entrante 1 di aprel 2020 lo keda kambiá. E tarifanan aktual i nobo bo ta haña den e tabèl aki bou.
Tariff adjustment fuel prices as of 31 March 2020
The Government of Curaçao has announced a tariff adjustment for the retail prices for the products Mogas 95, Gasoil LSD, LPG 100 lbs and LPG 20 lbs, which is applicable as per 31 March 2020.
The information about the tariff adjustments applicable as of 31 March 2020 until further notice.
For the publication of the tariff adjustment in Papiamentu
Tariefwijziging elektriciteit en water vanaf 1 april 2020
De Regering van Curaçao heeft bekend gemaakt dat de tarieven voor elektriciteit en water met ingang van 1 april 2020 zijn gewijzigd.
De informatie over de tariefwijzigingen die vanaf 1 april 2020 van toepassing zijn tot nader order.
Voor de Papiamentse publicatie van de tariefwijziging.
Tariff adjustment electricity and water as of 1 April 2020
The Government of Curaçao has announced an adjustment of the tariffs for electricity and water applicable as per 1 April 2020.
The information about the tariff adjustments that apply as of 1 April 2020 until further notice.
For the publication of the tariff adjustment in Papiamentu
