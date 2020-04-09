Medida di emergensia di Entidat Públiko Boneiru i WEB relashoná ku kitamentu di awa i koriente durante krisis di COVID-19.

Kralendijk – Ora ku nos ta pasando den tempunan ku hopi reto mester atendé ku esakinan ku medidanan eksepshonal i koperashon entre tur ‘stakeholder’ na bienestar di komunidat boneriano. Entidat Públiko Boneiru konhuntamente ku nos Kompania di Awa i Elektrisidat (WEB) ta analisando kon por duna sosten na siudadanonan i kompanianan ku a keda afektá pa e krísis di vírùs di corona (COVID-19).

Pagamentu di faktura di awa i koriente di parti di klientenan privá

Den temporada di e krísis di vírùs di corona tambe WEB ta sigui suministrá koriente i awa. WEB mester paga su kreditornan pa por sigui suministrá e servisionan esensial aki. Pa e motibu aki WEB ta sigui fakturá na e manera di kustumber den e periodo aki i ta supliká tur su klientenan pa kumpli ku nan obligashonnan di pago. Pa siudadanonan i empresanan ku ta den un situashon di emergensia ta tuma e siguiente medidanan di emergensia.

Areglo pa personanan den situashon di emergensia:

Pa evitá ku mester kita hende for di trabou e unidat di SZW (Asuntunan Sosial i Empleo) di RCN tin un areglo di emergensia. E areglo aki ta konta tambe pa hendenan ku ta traha solamente ora yama nan pa bin traha (nan tin un ‘nul-urencontract’) òf un kòntrakt temporal. Pa medio di e areglo di emergensia nan ta sigui kobra salario di nan doño di trabou. Si bo doño di trabou ta skohe tòg pa no hasi petishon pa esaki, òf inhustamente no ta sigui paga, e trahadó mes por hasi un petishon na SZW pa 80% di su último salario. Hendenan ku ta traha riba nan mes tambe por hasi un petishon pa sosten. Ku e kompensashon aki mester por paga kuenta di awa i koriente.

Entidat Públiko Boneiru ta duna personanan ku no por paga nan kuentanan di WEB e posibilidat pa pidi sosten finansiero via yudami@bonairegov.com . Ta evaluá e petishon a base di entre otro e persona su entrada.

Areglo pa empresanan / konsumidornan por mayor ku ta den un situashon di emergensia:

Kolegio Ehekutivo a duna hotèlnan ku tin un kantidat grandi di trahadó den nan servisio i ku tin gastunan haltu di awa i koriente, suspenshon di kitamentu di awa i koriente pa un término kòrtiku. Gobièrnu i WEB konhuntamente lo aserká e empresanan aki pa hasi palabrashonnan mas aleu tokante un solushon adekuá. Den promé instansia ta verwagt di e empresanan ku despues di e krísis nan ta paga nan kuentanan via areglonan spesial.

Banda di esei Kolegio Ehekutivo a tuma algun medida ekonómiko pa sostené otro empresanan tambe ku pa motibu di e krísis di COVID-19 ta eksperensiá un kaida konsiderabel den nan benta. E pakete di medida aki mester di aprobashon di Konseho Insular i Ministerio di Asuntunan Interno i Relashonnan den Reino pa medio di intervenshon di Kolegio di Supervishon Finansiero (CFT) promé ku por kuminsá habri e proseduranan di petishon.

Pregunta?

Pa pregunta òf informashon adishonal tokante esaki bo por tuma kontakto ku Entidat Públiko Boneiru via e adrès di email boneirufuerte@bonairegov.com.

Noodmaatregelen OLB en WEB omtrent afsluitingen drinkwater en elektra gedurende de COVID-19 Crisis

Kralendijk – Uitdagende tijden moeten worden aangepakt met uitzonderlijke maatregelen en samenwerking tussen alle stakeholders ten behoeve van de Bonaireaanse samenleving. Het Openbare Lichaam Bonaire (OLB) gezamenlijk met Water –en Energie Bedrijf Bonaire (WEB) analyseren hoe burgers en bedrijven die door het corona virus (COVID-19) crisis zijn getroffen, ondersteund kunnen worden.

Betalen water en elektra facturen particuliere klanten

WEB blijft ook in de periode van het coronavirus crisis elektriciteit en drinkwater leveren. WEB moet zijn crediteuren betalen om deze essentiële diensten te kunnen blijven leveren. WEB blijft daarom in deze periode op de gebruikelijke wijze factureren en verzoekt al haar klanten om hun betalingsverplichtingen te voldoen. Voor burgers en bedrijven in nood worden de volgende noodmaatregelingen getroffen.

Regeling voor mensen in nood:

Om te voorkomen dat mensen ontslagen moeten worden, is er een noodregeling vanuit de RCN-unit SZW. Deze regeling geldt ook voor werknemers met een nul-urencontract of een tijdelijk contract. Zij blijven via de noodregeling salaris ontvangen van hun werkgever. Als werkgevers er toch voor kiezen om geen aanvraag te doen, of onterecht niet doorbetalen, kan de werknemer zelf een aanvraag indienen bij SZW voor 80% van het laatstverdiende loon. Ook zelfstandig ondernemers kunnen een aanvraag indienen voor ondersteuning.

Met deze vergoeding zouden de water- en elektra rekeningen betaald moeten kunnen worden.

Het OLB heeft voor de personen die niet in staat zijn om hun WEB rekeningen te betalen, de mogelijkheid om financiële ondersteuning te verzoeken via yudami@bonairegov.com. Het verzoek wordt geëvalueerd op basis van o.a. het inkomen.

Regelingen voor bedrijven/grootverbruikers in nood:

Het bestuurscollege heeft hotels die een groot aantal werknemers in dienst hebben en die hoge water en elektra kosten hebben voor een korte termijn uitstel van afsluiting gegeven. De overheid en WEB zullen gezamenlijk deze bedrijven benaderen om verdere afspraken te maken over een passende oplossing. Van de bedrijven wordt in eerste instantie verwacht dat de rekeningen na de crisis alsnog worden betaald via speciale betalingsregelingen.

Daarnaast heeft het bestuurscollege een aantal economische maatregelen genomen om andere bedrijven ook te steunen die door het COVID 19 crisis een flinke daling in hun omzet ervaren. Dit pakket van maatregelen behoeft de goedkeuring van de Eilandsraad en Ministerie van BZK door tussenkomst van het CFT voordat er van start kan gaan met het openen van de aanvraagprocedures.

Vragen?

Voor vragen of additionele informatie hierover kunt u contact nemen met het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire via het email adres boneirufuerte@bonairegov.com

Engels

OLB and WEB emergency measures to prevent cutting off drinking water and electricity supply during the COVID-19 crisis

Kralendijk – Challenging times demand an approach with exceptional measures and call for collaboration between all stakeholders for the benefit of Bonaire society. The Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB) and the Water and Energy Company Bonaire (WEB) have jointly analyzed how to support citizens and companies that have been impacted by the corona virus (COVID-19) crisis.

Private customer water and electricity bills

During the corona virus crisis WEB will continue to provide electricity and drinking water. WEB needs to pay its creditors to be able to continue to provide these essential services. Therefore, during this period, WEB will continue invoicing all its customers in the usual manner and appeals to them to meet their financial obligations. However, the following emergency measures will apply to citizens and companies that are in need.

Measures for people in need:

To ensure that people will not have to be released from their jobs, an emergency measure has been put in place by the Social Affairs and Employment Unit (SZW) of the National Office for the Caribbean Netherlands (RCN). This measure is also valid for employees with zero-hour or temporary contracts. By means of this emergency measure they will continue to receive payment from their employers. In cases where employers choose not to apply for these measures, or unjustly do not continue to pay their employees, the employees may themselves apply to the SZW for 80% of their last earned salary. Independent entrepreneurs may also apply for such support.

With these compensations the water and electricity bills should be able to be paid in the normal manner.

For persons who are not capable to pay their WEB bills, the OLB has put in place the possibility to request financial support through yudami@bonairegov.com. Each request will be evaluated based on criteria such as income.

Arrangements for companies/bulk consumers in need:

The Executive Council has granted a short-term delay of cutting off the utilities for hotels that have a large number of employees and high water and electricity bills. The government and WEB will jointly approach these companies to make further agreements about a suitable solution. Primarily, these companies will still be expected to meet their bills after the crisis, but may make use of special financial arrangements.

Additionally, the Council has adopted several economic measures to support other companies that have experienced a significant decline in their revenues due to the COVID 19 crisis. This package of measures will need approval from the Island Council and The Ministry of the Interior through the Financial Supervision Board (CFT), before the application process can be initialized.

Questions?

If you have questions about the above or require additional information, please contact the OLB by Email on boneirufuerte@bonairegov.com

Medidas de emergencia de la Entidad Pública de Bonaire y WEB con respecto a las desconexiones de agua potable y electricidad durante la crisis COVID-19

Kralendijk En tiempos difíciles, son necesarias las medidas excepcionales, así como también la colaboración de todas las partes interesadas, en beneficio de la sociedad bonairense. La Entidad Pública de Bonaire (EPB) y la compañía de agua y electricidad de Bonaire (WEB) están analizando de qué maneras se puede ayudar a los ciudadanos y negocios afectados por la crisis del coronavirus (COVID-19).

Abono de facturas de agua y electricidad de clientes individuales

La WEB seguirá suministrando electricidad y agua potable durante este período de crisis del coronavirus. Para poder seguir brindando estos servicios esenciales, la WEB tiene que pagar a sus acreedores. Es por eso por lo que la WEB continuará facturando a sus clientes de la manera habitual durante este período y les pide que cumplan con su obligación de pago. Con respecto a los ciudadanos y las empresas necesitadas, se están tomando las siguientes medidas.

Medidas para las personas necesitadas:

A fin de reducir los despidos, la unidad de Asuntos Sociales y Empleo del RCN (SZW, por sus siglas en neerlandés) ha adoptado una medida de emergencia. Esta medida también se aplica a los empleados con contratos temporales o de cero horas. Mediante la medida de emergencia, el empleador podrá seguir pagándoles el salario. Si, no obstante, un empleador opta por no presentar una solicitud, o por injustamente dejar de hacer los pagos salariales, el empleado puede presentar una solicitud por sí mismo a la unidad de SZW para recibir un 80% de su último salario devengado. Los empresarios autónomos también pueden presentar una solicitud de asistencia.

Mediante esta compensación, debe de ser posible abonar las facturas de agua y electricidad.

A aquellas personas que no disponen de los recursos necesarios para pagar sus facturas de la WEB, la Entidad Pública de Bonaire ofrece la posibilidad de presentar una solicitud de apoyo financiero a yudami@bonairegov.com. Las solicitudes se evalúan en función de los ingresos, entre otras cosas.

Medidas para las empresas y consumidores de alto volumen necesitados:

El Consejo Ejecutivo ha concedido una prórroga de pagos de corto plazo a los hoteles con mucho personal y altos costos de agua y electricidad. El gobierno y la WEB entrarán en contacto con estas empresas para llegar a nuevos acuerdos y una solución adecuada. En primera instancia se espera que, después de la crisis, estas empresas paguen las facturas correspondientes retroactivamente mediante arreglos de pago especiales.

Además, el Consejo Ejecutivo ha adoptado una serie de medidas económicas para apoyar a otras empresas que también están experimentando una disminución sustancial de su volumen de ventas como resultado de la crisis de la COVID-19. Este paquete de medidas requiere la aprobación del Consejo Insular y del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores por intervención de la CFT antes de que se pueda dar apertura a los procedimientos de solicitud.

¿Tiene preguntas?

Para preguntas o información adicionales, contacte a la Entidad Pública de Bonaire por correo electrónico a boneirufuerte@bonairegov.com.