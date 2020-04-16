Terser siman di CHATA Stay Home Academy Registrá awe / Week 3 of CHATA’s Stay Home Academy Register now

Terser siman di CHATA Stay Home Academy

Willemstad, 17 di aprel 2020 – CHATA a agregá mas workshop virtual na su CHATA Stay Home Academy. E workshopnan aki ta ambos práktiko i teorétiko pa asina tenebo okupá, mehorá bo abilidatnan i siña abilidatnan nobo. E workshopnan ta keda duná pa varios miembro i partner di CHATA ku ta kla pa demonstrá nan abilidatnan.

Siman pasá tabatin e oportunidat pa partisipá den workshopnan virtual interaktivo ku Angelique Schoop di Angelica’s Kitchen, Sigurd de Wind i Valeska Boom di Brandsimex, Carlos Anthonij di Deli Nova, Albert Vink di Licores Maduro, Fabian Cleopa di United Distributors i Ashiq Nanhekhan di Deloitte.

E terser siman di CHATA Stay Home Academy lo enfoká riba rekuperashon i lo inkluí lo siguiente:

Djaluna, 20 di aprel 2020

E siman lo kuminsá ku un webinar informativo, 10AM, ku Jim Hepple kende ta Analista di Data Karibense i Turismo. E lo duna un presentashon tokante ‘Tempu di rekuperashon di Kòrsou su industria di turismo’. Mas despues riba e dia aki, 2PM, Kimberley de L’isle di KDL Legal lo duna un seshon di kontinuashon riba e paketenan di labor i rekurso humano.

Djamars, 21 di aprel 2020

CHATA lo duna un seshon kaminda lo presentá un analisis di nan enkuesta tokante e impakto di COVID-19 riba rekurso humano i empleo. Mas lat riba e dia aki, 2PM, Daniel Corsen di D&I lo duna un workshop titutá: ‘The Mantras & Culture of Remote Working’. Esaki lo ta un kontribushon pa mehorá kolaborashon entre tim i organisashonnan mientras trahando na kas.

Djarason, 22 di aprel 2020

Peggy Croes, di Curaçao Airport Partners, lo duna un presentashon fasinante 10AM titulá: ‘Our Brave New World (Planes, Trains & Automobiles)’. Despues d Peggy su presentashon, 2PM lo tin posibilidat pa sigui un seshon titulá: Help the Curaçao Economy Bounce Back: Introducing GoDushi.com’. GoDushi.com ta un plataforma desaroyá pa SPIN Internet Media i Booking Success den kolaborashon ku CHATA komo media partner. Durante e seshon akí, lo bo siña kon e plataforma di GoDushi.com lo yuda Kòrsou riba kaminda pa rekuperashon i kon CHATA su miembronan por partisipá. Pa klousurá e dia, 4PM, lo tin un workshop di ròm, kaminda Albert Vink di Licores Maduro lo presentá algun informashon di ròm riba un nivel basiko.

Djaweps, 23 di aprel 2020

Kuminsá bo djaweps mahinta, 10AM, bibando bo miho bida, asta durante un krisis, ku CHATA su CEO i presidente, Miles B M Mercera, kaminda e lo papia tokante desaroyo personal, kresementu, merkadeo personal i oto ingredientenan pa kresementu. Tambe durante e krisis aki, CHATA tei pa rekordá bo di e importansia pa hidratá bo mes ku un workshop di awa, presentá pa Kristine Horlings, di Brandsimex. Esaki lo ta 2PM.

Djabièrnè, 24 di aprel 2020

Finalmente, e ultimo dia pa e siman, workshopnan lo kuminsá 10AM ku Ellemieke van Beek di WannaGrow, kaminda e lo duna un workshop riba konekshon ku bo tim mientras trahando na kas. E lo elaborá riba tepnan pa komunikashon riba distansia, team building, motivashon i tambe distraishon.

CHATA lo klousurá e siman ku un workshop di Gin, ku Fabian Cleopa di United Distributors i 5PM un workshop di Heineken 0.0 ku Sigurd de Wind di Brandsimex.

Si bo ta interesá pa partisipá na kualkier di e workshopnan ariba menshoná, sea asina bon di registrá na www.chata.org/academy i pa mas informashon bishitá CHATA su pagina di Facebook. Keda pendiente pa mas di CHATA su workshopnan virtual.

Willemstad, April 17, 2020 – CHATA has added more virtual workshops to its CHATA Stay Home Academy. These workshops are both practical and theoretical workshops to keep you busy, improve your abilities and add new skills. The workshops are given by a variety of CHATA Members and Partners ready to showcase their skills.

Last week, everyone had a chance to participate in virtual interactive workshops with Angelique Schoop from Angelica’s Kitchen, Sigurd de Wind and Valeska Boom from Brandsimex, Carlos Anthonij from Deli Nova, Albert Vink from Licores Maduro, Fabian Cleopa from United Distributors and Ashiq Nanhekhan from Deloitte.

The third week of CHATA’s Stay Home Academy will focus on recovery and will include the following:

Monday, April 20, 2020

The week will start off with an informative 10AM webinar with Caribbean Data and Tourism Analyst, Jim Hepple, where he will give a presentation on ‘When Will Curaçao’s Tourism Industry recover’. Later that day at 2PM, Kimberley de L’isle from KDL Legal will be holding a follow-up session on the Labour Support Package and Human Resource Measures.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

At 10AM, CHATA will be hosting and presenting a COVID-19 HR Impact Survey Analysis, which is a brief analysis on the impact on employment of COVID-19 based on the survey results sent by CHATA. Later that day at 2PM, Daniel Corsen from D&I will give a workshop titled ‘The Mantras & Culture of Remote Working’. It’ll be a contribution to improving collaboration between your team and organizations while working remotely.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Peggy Croes, from Curaçao Airport Partners, will be giving a fascinating presentation at 10AM titled ‘Our Brave New World (Planes, Trains & Automobiles)’. After Peggy’s presentation, at 2PM you can tune into a webinar session titled ‘Help the Curaçao Economy Bounce Back: Introducing GoDushi.com’. GoDushi.com is a platform developed by SPIN Internet Media and Booking Success in collaboration with CHATA as a media partner. During this session, you will learn how the GoDushi.com platform can help Curaçao on its road to recovery and how CHATA members can participate. Towards the end of the day at 4PM with an interesting Rum Workshop, where Albert Vink, from Licores Maduro, will be discussing the basics of Rum on an entry-level.

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Start your Thursday morning off at 10AM by ‘Living your Best Life Even During a Crisis’ with CHATA’s CEO and President, Miles B M Mercera, where he’ll talk about personal development, growth, personal branding and other ingredients for growth. Also, during this crisis, CHATA is here to remind you the importance of hydrating yourself with a Water Workshop by Kristine Horlings, from Brandsimex, at 2PM.

Friday April 24, 2020

Finally, on the last day of the week, the workshops will start at 10AM with Ellemieke van Beek, where she will give a workshop on connecting with your team while working remotely with WannaGrow. She will discuss tips for remote communication, team building, motivation and fun.

CHATA will be finishing off the week with a 3:30PM Gin 101 Workshop by Fabian Cleopa from United Distributors and a 5PM Heineken 0.0 Workshop by Sigurd de Wind from Brandsimex.

If you’re interested in participating in any of the abovementioned workshop, please register at www.chata.org/academy, you can also find more information on the CHATA Facebook Page. Stay tuned for more of CHATA’s virtual workshops.