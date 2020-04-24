Sint Maarten Police Violation of curfew and assembling of more than (5) five persons.   

Inspector E.S. Josepha

Philipsburg, April 23rd 2020

Violation of curfew and assembling of more than (5) five persons.

The Central dispatch directed several police patrols to Sour-sap road yesterday afternoon, April 22nd 2020, to assist the community officer who was being threatened by a group of men. Turned out that the group men who live in the area refused to comply with the measures issued by the Prime Minister to prevent further spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The police were forced to remove the group of men from the area with the request to stay at home. The public of St. Maarten are again being requested to adhere to the measures that have been issued by the Prime Minister. The police will act against groups or persons not abiding by this measure against gathering.

Public Preventative Measures:

Group gatherings are strictly prohibited. Group gatherings of more than 5 persons on the public road, in the vicinity of businesses (including restaurants, bars, gas stations, BBQ, etc.) and other places, is strictly prohibited and will be immediately dispersed. Non-compliance can lead to fines or arrest

Man arrested for forging signature of the Chief of Police

The police arrested a man with the initials M.R.P. on Thursday, 23 April 2020, around 1:00 pm for forgery.

M.R.P was requested to report to the police station in Philipsburg because he was suspected of having falsified a signature of the Police Chief on a travel waiver. The suspect had confessed to forging the signature of the Police Chief, as his request was not dealt with quickly enough.

After taking his statement M.R.P received a hefty fine and was then sent home.

The public should take note that forging any signature is a punishable act, and police will take action against anyone who engages in these types of criminal behaviors.