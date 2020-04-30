SINT MAARTEN POLICE: Police Warning: Persons continuing to break the traffic laws.

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, april 29th 2020

Police Warning: Persons continuing to break the traffic laws.

The St.Maarten Police Force previously issued a warning regarding to persons who are unnecessarily speeding on the road ways during the curfew hours, but to no avail. Drivers continue to use the road ways in an unlawful manner and put themselves as well as others at risk of an unnecessary road collision.

Drivers continue to taking advantage of cleared roadways, in the effort to alleviate the spread of the COVID -19 viruses. Road users with permission to be on the road are using this as an opportunity to unnecessarily speed and motorcycle users are operating without helmet protection.

All persons who are in violation of the road rules and regulations will be reprimanded to the fullest extent of the law. When you are not adhering to the regulations set in place you are obstructing the free flow of traffic. It is not only careless on your part, as you are putting your life in danger but you are also now endangering the lives of other road users.

The Sint Maarten Police Force will not condone this dangerous and illegal behavior by users of the public roads and warns those who are not following the road regulations to cease and desist. It is our duty as officers of the law to enforce the traffic rules and we will not shy away from doing so.

Law enforcements have been controlling the movement of the public in several areas of the island and will continue to do so; persons caught in violation of the road rules will be fined or may even be subject to arrest.

Reduce your speed; wear your seat belt when operating a motor vehicle; wear a helmet when operating a motorcycle, be considerate of other road users. If it is not necessary to be on the road we are pleading with the public to stay indoors for your own safety and the safety of others.

This can help prevent unnecessary mishaps; the life you save can very well be your own.

Persons find for breaching the border in Oyster-pond

The police patrol was sent on several occasions to the border in oyster pond for person’s who were breaching the border crossing without permission.

It appears that residence of both sides of the island were taking the opportunity to cross the closed border in the afternoon hours knowing that it’s not being controlled 24/7.

Later in the afternoon the police patrol fined 4 persons who were caught breaching the border crossing. A car that was parked was also towed away from on the border when the police became aware that the owner walked across the border to the French side and left his vehicle unattended.

The police of Sint.Maarten are again being confronted with this unacceptable type of behavior by a group of people in our community. Persons caught committing this type of offence, should bear in mind that there is a good chance that they will arrested and fined. These types of misconducts will no longer be tolerated or accepted by the police.