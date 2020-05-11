Sint Maarten Police Investigation into Illegal Jump-up still ongoing.  / Fire in a container in sucker garden

From: Acting head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, May10th , 2020

Investigation into Illegal Jump-up still ongoing.

On Friday may 8th 2020, the police got in contact with three (3) individuals who were recognize by the police, participating in the illegal jump-ups that had taken place on Monday, 27 April 2020 in Dutch Quarter and Fort Willem..

These three persons with the initials O.H, S.N. and S.L who were all involved in the street party were order to report to the police station, so that they could be questioned as suspects by personnel of the detective department.

After giving statements to the detectives, the suspects were made to pay a hefty fine for their actions and were released. Two of the suspects who were also front line works were encouraged to show better examples in the future.

All those who took part in these illicit street parties should be aware that police will be making more arrests in this case in the very near future.

Fire in a container in sucker garden

The police and the personnel of the Fire department were directed to the Sucker-garden area, on May 09 2020, around 07.50 hours, where a container was on fire. Upon arrival at the location, the police found that a container located behind the company S.B.S. was burning.

While questioning onlookers the officers at the scene the officers were made aware that no one was in the container . The fire brigade who were already at the location managed to put out the fire very quickly. The reason how the fire started is not yet clear. The personnel of the fire department are busy with this investigation.