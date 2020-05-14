Happy Hour virtual pa laga e merkado hulandes eksperensiá un tiki di Kòrsou / Virtual Happy Hour Giving the Dutch Market a Taste of Curaçao

Happy Hour virtual pa laga e merkado hulandes eksperensiá un tiki di Kòrsou

WILLEMSTAD- 13 di mei 2020 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a organisá un Happy Hour virtual ku e meta pa laga personanan den e merkado Hulandes sinti Kòrsou den nan sala, kushina, kurá di kas, balkon òf na unda ku nan por tabata na momentu di e streaming. E idea tras di e Happy Hour virtual tabata pa laga e grupo ariba menshoná eksperensiá Kòrsou miéntras nan ta antisipá un futuro biahe. E di dos edishon ta tuma lugá djabièrnè awor 15 di mei 2020, e biaha aki pa laga nos siguidónan den e merkado di Nort Amérika, Sur Amérika i Karibe eksperensiá un tiki di nos dushi pais.

Debí na e desaroyonan mundial rondó di Covid-19, tur hende ta sinti e efektonan i komo destinashon nos kier laga nos siguidónan sá ku nos ta pensando riba nan. Durante e promoshon pa e Happy Hour, CTB a kompartí riba su plataforma online diferente tep i reseta di pasapalunan lokal i kòktelnan kual tradishonalmente bo ta haña na Happy Hour pa asina e siguidónan por a kuminsá prepará nan mes.

Pa e Happy Hour virtual a hinka un line-up di diferente DJ den otro for di sitionan popular di Happy Hour riba nos isla. Kada DJ a presentá un sèt di 30 minüt, hibando e siguidónan den un biahe virtual. Asina por menshoná ku por a disfrutá di un Happy Hour tur afó ku DJ Thomas di Zanzibar, DJ Alain di Mambo Beach Blvd./Cabana, DJ John di Kokomo Beach i DJ Martin di Miles Jazz Café. Di e manera aki a trese e ambiente di Kòrsou den nan kas. E Dushi Island Vibes Happy Hour a keda transmití ‘live’ for di studio di Dolfijn FM ku bistanan di Mambo Beach.

Pa insentivá pa ‘book’ un futuro biahe CTB a regalá 2 biahe pa Kòrsou; unu durante di e promoshon antisipando e evento i unu na final. Pa tur dos rifa a pidi tur persona pa transformá su área den un ‘hot spot’ tropikal ku ta fit e ambiente di Dushi Island Vibes Happy Hour. Esnan ku a hasi esaki por a gana e trip. E Dushi Island Vibes Happy Hour tabata tin un alkanse di 8,000 views i mas di 200 komentario. CTB ta gradisí partnernan Dolfijn FM, Jan Thiel Beach, Mambo Beach Blvd, Kokomo Beach i Miles Jazz Café. Pa eksperensiá e di dos edishon di Dushi Island Vibes Happy Hour sigui nos djabièrnè awor 15 di mei di 5PM – 7PM riba curacao.com

Virtual Happy Hour Giving the Dutch Market a Taste of Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD- May 13, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) recently organized a virtual Happy Hour to provide the Dutch market with a taste of Curaçao right in their living room, kitchen, garden, porch or wherever there may have found themselves at the time of the streaming. The idea behind the virtual Happy Hour was to allow our fans to experience Curaçao in anticipation of a future trip. The second edition will take place this Friday May 15th, this time to allow all our friends in the North American, South American and the Caribbean market to get a taste of dushi Curaçao.

The effects of COVID-19 worldwide are felt by everyone and, as a destination, we want our followers to know that they are still on our minds. While promoting the Happy Hour, the CTB shared on its online platform tips and recipes for local snacks and cocktails that are traditionally served at Happy Hours on the island, to start getting the fans in the mood.

A lineup of DJs from several popular Happy Hour locations on the island was made for the event. Each DJ delivered a 30-minute set, taking followers on a virtual trip. This made for an awesome Happy Hour with DJ Thomas of Zanzibar, DJ Alain of Mambo Beach Blvd./Cabana, DJ John of Kokomo Beach and DJ Martin of Miles Jazz Café, bringing the true Curaçao ambiance to their homes. The Dushi Island Vibes Happy Hour was broadcast live from the studios of Dolfijn FM, with views of Mambo Beach.

To spur on future bookings, the CTB gave away two trips to Curaçao—one during and one after the promotional activities leading to the event. For both raffles, participants were asked to transform their personal area into a tropical hot spot that would fit right in with the Dushi Island Vibes Happy Hour atmosphere—Those who did were eligible to win the trip. The Dushi Island Vibes Happy Hour reached 8,000 views and got over 200 comments. The CTB wishes to thank its partners: Dolfijn FM, Jan Thiel Beach, Mambo Beach Blvd, Kokomo Beach and Miles Jazz Café. To experience the second edition of the Dushi Island Vibes Happy Hour, join us this Friday May 15th from 5:00PM – 7:00PM (Curaçao time) on curacao.com