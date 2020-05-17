Acting head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, May16th , 2020

Police and domestic abuse.

The continuing increase in the number of reports of domestic and family violence since the Covid-19 pandemic lock down, has been seen as an eminent cause for concern by Sint Maarten Police Force. It is evidence that an increase in community awareness is needed in order to bring this abusive behavior to a drastic halt.

When people think of domestic abuse, they often focus on domestic violence. But domestic abuse includes any attempt by one person in an intimate relationship or marriage to dominate and control the other. Domestic violence and abuse are used for one purpose and one purpose only: to gain and maintain total control over the other. Be aware that abuser doesn’t play fair. An abuser uses fear, guilt, shame, and intimidation to wear victim down.

Domestic violence and abuse can happen to anyone; it does not discriminate, abuse happens within all relationships. While women are more often victimized, men also experience abuse especially verbal and emotional. The bottom line is that abusive behavior is never acceptable, whether from a man, woman, teenager, or an older adult. You deserve to feel valued, respected, and safe.

This behavior should no longer considered as a private matter. It is recognized by all sectors that abusive behavior towards a person in a relationship constitutes criminal behavior and is punishable by law.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is actively committed to improving our operational response to this crime during this epidemic. Persons choosing to engage in abusive

actions will be held to accountable for their actions, it is just a matter of time. Instead of engaging in this illegal. You alone are responsible for your behavior . Do the right thing, put a stop to abuse.

If you need held please leave a message on the anonymous tip line # 9300 or you can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or websitehttps://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7.

Persons arrested for violating Curfew

In implementing the first Phase of the police action plan, which includes maintaining public order during the set curfew hours and deterring car thefts and burglaries, the police detained ten (10) persons on the night of 15 May 2020. Most of the suspects arrested where in connection with violating the curfew. They were brought to the police station in Philipsburg and held overnight for questioning. After being questioned, they were given a heavy fine and released.

The police force of Sint Maarten again would like to make it clear to the some members of the community, that we are taking a zero tolerance approach to persons, who insist on disregarding the curfew laws.