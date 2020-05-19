Acting head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, May18th , 2020

Minister of Justice visits the Police Headquarters

On Monday morning, May 18, 2020, the Minister of Justice Anna Richardson paid a visited to the Philipsburg Police Headquarters.

The Minister, under guidance of the chief Inspectors B. Gout and D.Baptist together with Head of Operations Glenda Pecht, got a firsthand opportunity to visit the police station in Philipsburg, the prison, dispatch center as well as other departments within the Headquarters.

As the new hurricane season is rapidly approaches the Minister assessed the progress made on the work being done to station following the damages caused by the passing of category hurricane Irma back in 2017.

The visit was a success and the Minister was pleased with the overall progress and will be making more visits in the future to continue to assess the progress and continuous growth of the organization.

Armed robbery on the St.Peters road

The Special Unit Robbery is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Chinese supermarket on the St.Peters, at approximately 05.00 pm on Monday afternoon may 18th 2020.

On the scene, the police patrol learned that man, dressed in black, stormed into the supermarket wearing mask brandishing a fire arm. While threatening the cashier with the fire arm, the robbers and removed cash register, and fled the establishment. According to the witnesses the robber jump a fence oppressed the supermarket and fled in the bushes on foot.

The police patrols that later arrived at the scene closed off several roads in the area and carried out a search trying to apprehend the suspect. However after an extensive search, the suspect could not be located.

The detectives investigating this armed robbery case is asking anyone who has information to please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300. You can also visit the police website at http://www.policesxm.sx or leave a message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.