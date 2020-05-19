NOTISIA 

U.S. Consulate General Announces Arrival of U.S. Forward Operating Location Rotation; Strict Coronavirus Mitigation Procedures to be Followed

Over the next few weeks, the U.S. Air Force Forward Operating Location (USFOL) will be
rotating its regular staff. This will be the 40th regular rotation of staff since the USFOL’s
inception. The U.S. Consulate General and the USFOL are working with the Government of
Curaçao to make sure all incoming staff uphold the highest standards of preventative health
practices and abide by local health regulations.
Since 2000, the USFOL has built strong partnerships on Curaçao and they continue to express
their appreciation for the hospitality they have received from the citizens of Curaçao.
