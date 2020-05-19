The below businesses, services and recreational activities may resume, as part of Phase 2 of the re-opening plan. *Government services will re-open to the public in a phased manner. Please monitor public notices for updates. 2 Suppliers of abovementioned businesses and services are allowed to provide deliveries to those services. 3 Opening hours are 5 days per week (Monday through Friday) from 6 am – 8 pm. 4 Deliveries to the public from the allowed services may continue from Monday through Saturday, excluding holidays, between 6 am and 6 pm. 5 The first two hours of opening are to be reserved for the elderly, disabled and pregnant women. 6 Contrary to what is mentioned in point 1 of this addendum, the following essential & emergency services may operate seven (7) days per week:

a. Hotels, Guesthouses, Yachting Agents, Marinas and Ship yards, which still have guests to tend to; b. Security Companies; c. Agriculture (Farmers) & Fisheries (fishermen); d. Media Outlets; e. Garbage Collection and Sewage Services; f. Infrastructure management; g. Funeral Services; h. Essential public utility services Emergency Services & Remote Technical Customer Support Services may continue for telecommunication (i.e. TELEM, UTS) and utility companies (GEBE); i. Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS); j. Emergency & Paramedic Services (EMS); k. Government Owned Entities The Sint Maarten Harbour Group of Companies and the Princess Juliana International Airport; l. Pharmacies; m. Medical Practitioners and Dental Clinics (emergencies only); n. Laboratories;

7 Waivers (written permission to cross the border) covid19pref@saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr . This also counts for deliveries. Persons who live in Sint Maarten and work in Saint Martin or have urgent medical appointments should get the necessary waiver signed by their employer and the Prefet of St. Barths and Saint Martin via the online form ( https://forms.gle/QugqNVS1nWrCnY9U9​ ) and send digital copies to (. This also counts for deliveries. 8 Persons making use of their right to move around on the public road and shop or seek services on the designated days (see section 1) must adhere to the following regulations:

a. Only one person per family allowed to stand in line and shop; b. Maximum 2 persons are allowed per vehicle to allow for proper social distancing (driver and backseat on passenger side); c. Wear face protective gear (masks – including home-made masks are allowed) in public; d. Refrain from hugging, kissing and handshakes.

9 Business and Services allowed to serve the public in connection with point 1 above must adhere to the guidelines outlined in addendum 2, entitled ‘Guidelines for the Preparation of COVID-19 Prevention and Safety Plans for the Business Community of Sint Maarten’ and must have their operational plans in place prior to opening to the public. Failure to do so, will result in closure of the business. Additional guidelines may be developed and published in the interest of Public Health & Safety by the relevant authorities. Phased re-opening of Businesses Conditions for re-opening: 1. The phased re-opening is contingent upon the Country’s ability to contain the spread of the corona virus (COVID-19). If there is a resurgence in the numbers, the phased re-opening will be delayed and/ or reversed. 2. Business and Services allowed to resume operations must adhere to the guidelines outlined in addendum 2, entitled ‘COVID-19 Prevention and Safety Plan for the Business Community of Sint Maarten’ and must have their operational plans in place prior to opening to the public. Failure to do so, will result in closure of the business. 3. Although businesses/ services may be allowed to resume operations, it remains the discretion of the business/ service to indicate if/ when they will resume operations based on their readiness. 4. Recreational activities must be carried out taking proper social distancing into effect, when possible. The conditions attached to each recreational activity will be communicated upon introduction of the new phase. 5. Businesses offering a combination of activities, which fall in different phases, may only carry out that part of the business activity, which is allowed in the present phase. E.g. A hair salon which also offers massage services, may re-open in phase 3, but only carry out massage services in phase 4.

1. Phase 1 effective May 11, 2020

The below businesses, services and recreational activities may resume, as part of Phase 1 of the re-opening plan. Some of the below have been already allowed to provide services throughout the state of emergency. The additions to the list have been highlighted in yellow.

2. Phase 2 effective May 18, 2020

The below is allowed in addition to those mentioned in phase 1.

*Government services will re-open to the public in a phased manner. Please monitor public notices for updates.

3. Phase 3 effective June 1, 2020

The below is allowed in addition to those mentioned in phases 1 and 2.

*Contingent upon the National Ordinance on Admission & Expulsion of Visitors, Notice to Mariners, Timatic notices and other regulations/ restrictions related to travel by air and sea.

4. Phase 4 effective June 15, 2020

All remaining businesses, services and recreational activities may resume, including, but not limited to the below.