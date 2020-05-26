Public Entity Saba The Disaster Management Team met on Monday, May 25th, in another preparatory session for the upcoming Hurricane Season.
All ESF groups gave an update on their hurricane plans and discussed upcoming public campaigns.
As the 2020 hurricane season approaches with forecasters already predicting it to be an above-average one along with covid-19 looming globally, we ask the community as always to #beprepared and #stayprepared.
*Clean up debris in and around your yards!
*Have your hurricane kit ready!
*Always trust the reliable source (GIS) for updates regarding you, Saba!
