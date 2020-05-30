Hof van Justitie Curaçao
Hof van Justitie Curaçao
Heeft u een civiele zaak in hoger beroep? Staat uw zaak op 2 juni 2020 op de rol? U hoeft niet naar het Gerecht te komen, de zaak wordt digitaal behandeld of afgehandeld. Lees even goed wat u moet doen!
Bo tin un kaso sivil den apelashon? I bo kaso ta riba rol di 2 di yüni 2020? Bo no tin nodi di bin Korte, pasó e kaso ta keda tratá di forma digital. Esaki ta kinta tambe si bo ta en espera di un desishon. Lesa aki kiko bo mester hasi!
